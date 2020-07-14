Coos Bay Speedway continues to enjoy strong turnout of drivers as one of the few facilities in the state where drivers can race.
On Saturday, nearly 90 cars competed on the speedway’s dirt oval on an evening that finished with fireworks.
One thing that didn’t change: Griff Smith winning the Junior Stingers division.
The Bandon youth beat fellow Bandon driver Alex Butler to the finish line in the main event for the division with Teagan Montgomery, another Bandon driver, fifth.
Montgomery and Smith won the two heat races and Butler was second behind Smith in his heat race.
Butler was one of just two South Coast drivers to win their main events Saturday night. Preston Luckman of Coos Bay won the America’s Mattress Super Late Models.
In that division, Bandon racers Brody Montgomery and Braden Fugate finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Montgomery was second in his heat race.
Trace Fugate was fifth in the Sportsman Late Models main event.
Dyllan Siewell, another Bandon driver, was sixth in the Street Stocks division after finishing second in his heat race.
The oval track drivers will have the weekend off this week, with drag racers taking center stage Saturday and Sunday afternoon in the annual Wally Weekend.
The South Coast’s next oval event is the Ken Ware Chevrolet Night on July 25. That night will feature all the local divisions as well as the Southern Oregon Dwarf Cars.
Typical of most Saturday events, the grandstands open at 4 p.m., with racing starting at 6:30. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old. Chlidren 6 and under get in free and a family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.