COOS BAY — Coos Bay Speedway had another busy Saturday night, with nearly 75 cars entered among the six regular racing divisions on the dirt oval. Officials are hoping for another big turnout Wednesday in one of the speedway’s midweek events.
As with other busy evenings of racing, Saturday’s drew drivers from throughout Western Oregon. But local racers won two of the divisions.
In the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Preston Luckman of Coos Bay was the winner, beating Jason Johnson of Gresham to the finish line. Bandon drivers Brody Montgomery and Braden Fugate took the next two spots. Reedsport’s Mike Taylor was sixth and Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point, making the transition into the faster cars, was seventh. Luckman and Montgomery won the heat races.
Griff Smith of Bandon picked up another win in the Junior Stingers event, beating Cameron Metzgus of Coos Bay, Alex Butler of Bandon and Heather Burton of Coos Bay in the main event, which featured eight local youths among its nine racers.
Smith also won the heat race.
The Sportsman Late Models featured nearly all racers from outside the area. Doug Coffman of Roseburg won the main event ahead of Ryan Emry of Corvallis and Aaron Bloom of Cottage Grove. Coffman and Emry won the heat races.
The Street Stocks division was the largest with nearly 20 racers. Graig Osborne of Creswell was the winner ahead of Dakota Goddard of Corvallis, Kevin Roberts of Gresham and Justin Evans of Lebanon. The top local finisher was Steve Dubisar of Coquille in sixth. Goddard, Rod McCombs of Albany and Sean Cronk of Portland won the three heat races.
Matt Diller of Newport was a double-winner.
Diller won the mini outlaws division, followed by Ashtin Hedges of White City and Brad Hicks of Creswell. Diller also won the heat race.
And Diller took the main event in the Hornets division, finishing ahead of Burnie Bryant of Sutherlin and William Hitner of Portland.
Diller and Barry Cannon of Dexter won the two heat races.
Results will be included in the Community Scoreboard section of Saturday’s print edition of The World.
On Wednesday, the Street Stocks will be the only regular local division racing. The other divisions racing in the Wednesday Night Throwdown will be the IMCA sportmod and modified divisions as well as limited winged sprints.
The racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old. Children 6 and under get in free and a family pass for two adults and up to three students is $45.
The other local divisions will be back in action on Saturday, Aug. 1, in Whelen Fan Appreciation Night, which also will include the Outlaw Pro Stock Challenge.
In addition to the local divisions, winged sprints also will be racing.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30. General admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens and $35 for a family pass.
On Friday, July 31, the speedway hosts a midnight street drags and NHRA test and tune event. The gates open at 6 p.m., with racing and the test and tune running from 8 p.m. to midnight. Drivers and riders get in for $20 and spectators for $5.
For more information and a complete season schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.