BANDON — The 120th U.S. Amateur is down to eight golfers after a long day Thursday when those eight players won two matches each to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Continuing a trend that started a day earlier, the lower seeds had as much or more success as the top players from qualifying. Only two of the top 16 seeds made it to the round of 16 — No. 5 seed Aman Gupta, who held the competitive course record at Bandon Trails for one day after firing a 64 on Monday morning and No. 16 seed Stuart Hagestad, who is the oldest player left in the field at 29 and has been on the past two United States Walker Cup teams.
Gupta beat Jonathan Yuan 1-up on Thursday morning and then topped Sam Bennett 5 and 3 in the round of 16.
Hagestad, who never led his opening match Wednesday until winning the final two holes in a 1-up victory, beat Oregon State golfer Spencer Tibbits 3 and 1 Thursday morning and then Harrison Ott 4 and 3 in the afternoon.
“It was a good win,” Hagestad said. “The golf course is playing so tough right now.”
He added that once the tournament gets into match play, seedings don’t matter.
“Everyone at this level is really good,” he said.
Ott, the player he topped in the afternoon, beat medalist Wilson Furr on Thursday morning in a match that went 19 holes.
“I learned a lot about my game, for sure, but I’m going to be disappointed,” Furr said after his loss. “It’s going to sting.”
The lowest seed remaining is Cameron Sisk, the No. 62 seed who had to survive a playoff of 18 golfers for the final three spots in the 64-player bracket on Wednesday morning. He’s been on a roll since then, not yet having to play the 17th hole in match play. On Thursday he topped Jack Trent 3 and 2 and then beat Davis Lamb 5 and 3.
Also still alive are No. 58 seed Matthew Sharpstene, No. 47 seed Philip Barbaree and No. 41 seed Tyler Stafaci, as well as No. 27 seed Charles Osborne and No. 20 seed Michael Thorbjornsen.
Both Barbaree and Thorbjornsen are trying to become the second golfers to win both the U.S. Junior Amateur and the U.S. Amateur — the other is Tiger Woods.
Sharpstene, impressively, only lost one hole all day Thursday in his wins over and Davis Chatfield.
The four quarterfinal matches are Friday afternoon with the semifinals Saturday afternoon and the 36-hold final on Sunday. People can follow the action on the Golf Channel from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 4 to 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.