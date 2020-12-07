NORTH BEND — Five receivers. Seven defenders. Four seconds.
Welcome to the challenges of being a quarterback in the seven-on-seven brand of football being played by Marshfield, North Bend and Myrtle Point high schools during the current stretch of the extended fall high school season.
The quarterbacks have just four seconds to find an open receiver and throw the ball.
Teams start at the 40 and have three downs to get to the 25, three more to get to the 10 and three more to get into the end zone.
There are pluses and minuses to the format, which is unlike regular football in that there are no linemen and all the plays are passing plays.
“It’s easier because you don’t have guys coming at you to hurt you,” said Marshfield quarterback Dom Montiel. “Having time to be able to throw, not having to worry about stepping up in the pocket or getting out of the pocket — you can just set your feet and throw.”
On the other hand, North Bend quarterback Coleman Compton said, all the defenders can focus solely on pass defense.
“In regular football, you can run the football and suck the linebackers in,” Compton said. “It gives them a step ahead from regular tackle football.”
With limited time to get a pass off, the quarterbacks have limited options for who to throw to.
“Some plays are meant for one side, some for the other,” Compton said.
Montiel said in Marshfield’s schemes, his decisions are made based on what the defenders do.
He makes his read for the two top options.
“If they are covered, you throw to the check-down (receiver),” he said.
Though there are only a couple of options on each play, Compton’s goal is to get the various receivers the ball.
“It’s not that you are trying to get everybody involved — it’s more about picking apart the defense,” he said.
That said, Compton loves the variety of receivers he has, including veterans Bridget Holmes and Liam Buskerud, as well as Jake Posey, a speedy running back who is a great option out of the slot position in the seven-on-seven format.
Add in Dakota Gaul, North Bend’s soccer goalie who is getting used to being a receiver; fullback Sidon Green and others and he has a variety of options.
Seven-on-seven is new to a number of North Bend players, and Compton, for one, loves it.
“The last three years in the program, we haven’t done a lot of throwing — we haven’t needed to,” he said.
Because of that, every chance for repetitions with the receivers is good.
“Every single one of them (is getting better),” Compton said. “And it’s the connection between us (quarterbacks) and the receivers — it really makes a difference.”
Marshfield, on the other hand, has a bunch of players who have taken part in seven-on-seven, on a team that also included some North Bend players.
But few have varsity experience, which gives Montiel extra incentive to spread the ball around.
“You always want to win,” he said. “I hate losing. But you’re not trying to win the state championship right now.”
Among the Pirates, Noah Niblett is the most experienced receiver, while Pierce Davidson played a lot before getting injured during the season last fall. DJ Daugherty and Ezra Waterman got some time in receiving situations, but more on defense, while Maddux Mateski transferred from North Bend and Mason Ainsworth is playing for the first time since seventh grade.
“I think it’s going to help a lot,” Montiel said of the experience the Pirates are getting.
The teams have been getting together nearly every week since early November, gaining valuable time on the field and time with each other.
In this pandemic-challenged school year, that’s a big thing.
“Getting out and doing stuff is good,” Montiel said.