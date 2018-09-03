Chandler Pruett of Marshfield finished 13th in the season-opening cross country meet for the Pirates in Eugene on Saturday.
Pruett was timed in 17 minutes and 29 seconds in The Invitational, hosted by Marist High School. He led the Pirates to sixth in the team race.
Evan Holland won the meet in 15:30 for Ashland, finishing almost a minute ahead of runner-up Vincent Mestler of Sheldon (16:28).
Bandon’s Isaac Cutler was 26th (17:57) and Marshfield’s Johnathon Sampier 32nd (18:08). Bandon’s Aero Franklin was the only other South Coast runner in the top 50, placing 41st (18:30).
Sheldon won the team title with 46 points. Marshfield finished with 182 and Bandon 249.
Marshfield’s Jazmin Chavez was 14th in the girls race, which was dominated by Summit of Bend.
Chavez finished in 20 minutes and 4 seconds.
Summit’s Fiona Max won in 18:09 and the Storm had seven of the top 10 finishers.
Kaylee Delzotti was 37th for Marshfield (22:03) and Bandon’s Holly Hutton was 43rd in her first high school race (22:27). Hutton is the younger sister or recently graduated twin stars Hunter and Sailor Hutton. She finished two spots ahead of teammate Shannon Smith (22:34).
Marshfield’s Emily Kruse also finished in the top 50 at 47th (22:48). The Pirates were seventh in the team race. Bandon did not field a complete squad.
Ultimook Invitational: Coquille freshman Allie Storts was 12th in the massive race at Tillamook on Saturday.
Storts finished in 22:21. Tillamook’s Sarah Pullen won the race in 19:41.