BANDON — The Bandon girls basketball team under Jordan Sammons continues to progress, though the scoreboard might not obviously indicate it.
The Tigers fell 30-8 to Siuslaw on Friday in the consolation game of the Black Bracket at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational, but the shortcomings are fixable.
“We did some good things defensively, but offense was a little rough,” Sammons said. “Actually, we moved the ball well, actually ran some offense and did some good things, but could not get the ball to go in. We had some decent looks, they just were not going in tonight.”
Part of Bandon’s issues Friday afternoon was a bit of short-handedness.
Starters Nikki and Kylie Lakey missed some practice this week, missed Thursday’s game and didn’t start on Friday, forcing some younger, more inexperienced players into the starting lineup and for meaningful stretches early.
But the Tigers were without another starter, Naomi Martin, after a surgery took her out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.
Building depth is never a bad thing, but it can slow the development process some. Regardless, Sammons is happy with the effort and progress by everyone.
“We had a lot of younger people playing today,” Nikki Lakey said. “Once they get more shots up, they’ll be able to help us when we’re not doing well.”
Friday, Bandon ran into a Siuslaw squad that had the Tigers out-sized, and it showed on the glass. Alyssa Richards and Gracie Freudenthal, who both stand north of 5-foot-8, combined for 28 rebounds, with 17 of those coming on the offensive glass. Richards scored a game-high 17 points.
Sammons estimated that 15-20 of Siuslaw’s 30 points came on second-chance opportunities. Oftentimes Richard or Freudenthal would stand with arms extended and grab rebounds while Bandon players jumped without boxing out, giving the Vikings two or three or four consecutive shots at the basket. Too many times the third or fourth shot went in after a solid defensive possession held Siuslaw to a tough initial shot.
“We didn’t box out,” Nikki Lakey said. “There were a couple of tough posts down in there inside. We needed to be stronger with the ball and really try to go up and draw a foul.”
The other side of the floor is a work in progress as well.
Bandon has had more success scoring the basketball this season than Sammons’ first, but there are still areas to be improved; namely, aggressiveness.
Sammons loves the unselfishness of his team. After the game, he was talking to the junior Kylie Lakey and told her to shoot more, that her shooting percentage is up around 58 percent and that’s a good number and we need you to shoot more.
Sammons said she wanted to pass up a good shot for a great shot and get her teammates involved.
“That’s our mentality and I love that, but sometimes you gotta realize the type of game this is, this isn’t a great shot, but it’s the best shot we’re gonna get for this scenario,” Sammons said.
Though this weekend didn’t yield the best results, the season is still a positive venture.
Bandon has nearly as many wins already as it accumulated all last season, and it’s not even Christmas yet. With a group that is ready and willing to be in the gym and improve, Sammons is more than optimistic about what can come next.
“To win three games to start before Christmas break, we’re definitely happy with that,” Sammons said. “We’re doing some good things. When you look at the season as a whole, we’ve hit a lot of good shots. We’ve ran our offense. We’ve played good defense. We’ve handled the ball under pressure a lot better. We’ve beat some good teams. So just going into that, we’re definitely happy with the progress. Super proud of the girls and the offseason work they put in.”
Bandon has a week off for the holidays then sees Glide at the Oakland Tournament on December 28. It’s a 3:30 p.m. tip.
Douglas won the Black Bracket title on Friday, beating South Umpqua 32-22.
Mila Polamalu had 10 points and Amy Dickover nine in the win. Shalyn Gray had seven for the Lancers, who only scored five points in the second half.