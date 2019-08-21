COOS BAY — Preston Luckman took his fourth win of the season in the NASCAR Super Late Model division at Coos Bay Speedway, coming from behind during Ken Ware Night at the Races on Saturday.
The 30-lap race was shaping up as another showdown between Luckman and Brody Montgomery, who entered the night with four wins. Montgomery led the first half of the race, but was passed by Toby McIntyre. Luckman, who had started seventh, worked his way through the pack and took the lead from McIntyre on Lap 18, staying in front the rest of the way. McIntyre was second and Wayne Butler third, followed by Chris Kristensen, Chris Ray, Thor Kristensen, Montgomery and Trina Post.
Luckman also won the heat race, while Montgomery took the trophy dash.
Braden Fugate won the 25-lap Sportsman Late Model main event, his ninth victory of the year. Mike Taylor led the first four laps, but Fugate took over on the fifth lap. Jared Simmons ended up second, followed by Taylor, Garrett Smith and Tom Williams. Fugate also won the trophy dash and heat race.
Josh Bearden earned his first main event win of the year in the Street Stock division in a good battle with points leader Steve Dubisar.
Dubisar, who had earlier won the heat race, took the lead at the start. Bearden passed Leroy Rockwell, who had won the trophy dash, on the fifth lap and caught up to Dubisar, taking the lead on the 13th lap and holding him off the final laps. Rockwell was third, followed by Ken Fox, Troy Chamberlain and Charlie Withers.
Tyler Tullow won the Hornets main event, the third win of the season for the reigning track champion. Jesse McIntyre started on the pole and set the early pace ahead of Gabrielle Boles. But Tullow passed Boles and then McIntyre.
Hannah Robison, who started in the fifth row, moved into second on the 15th lap, but couldn’t make up the difference against Tullos. Stacy Robison was third, followed by McIntyre, Boles, Alyssa Johnson, Trace Fugate, Dusty Shingleton, April Warmack and Payton Reigard.
Chris Parker and Boles won the heat races and McIntyre won the trophy dash.
Rob Lauver won the Mini Outlaw main event, his first victory in a season that has included several mechanical problems. He finished ahead of points leader Sam Talon and Kelly Raelynn. Lauver also won the heat race and Talon took the trophy dash.
Griff Smith again won in the Junior Stingers division, but the big news was that the field was up to 10 racers, nine for the main event after Mary Vincent scratched.
Drake Vincent finished second, followed by Cameron Metzgus, Heather Burton, Emery Johnson, Kelsee Workman, James Shingleton, Alex Butler and Teagan Montgomery. Smith also won the trophy dash and he and Drake Vincent took the heat races.
The dirt track will be back in action Saturday night for the annual Battle at the Beach, which includes a visit by the Iron Giant Street Stock series — a field of 20 or more cars is expected for the Street Stock division.
It also will be a lucky rides for the kids night and all the regular local series will be driving.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17. Kids 6 and under get in for free and a family pass is $35.
For more information on the track schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.