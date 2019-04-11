COOS BAY — The annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational on Saturday features 33 teams from Oregon and California, bringing with them a number of top athletes in nearly every event.
The meet starts at 10 a.m. and will run deep into the afternoon because of the sheer volume of athletes. The boys 100-meter dash, for example, will include some 60 runners by itself.
As usual, there will be a number of great and competitive events, especially if the weather cooperates.
Marshfield's Cody Jadin lands in the pit while competing in the long jump during the 18th annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational at Marshfield…
The sprints include North Bend’s Jonathan Chilcote, a state champion at 100 meters last spring.
Crook County’s Dominic Langley is one of the top runners in the state at 400 meters and Leo Johns of Newport is among the better Class 4A runners at the distances, which Saturday include the annual Prefontaine Mile instead of the 1,500 meters normally run in Oregon high school meets.
Sweet Home’s Noah Dinsfriend is one of the better Class 4A hurdlers, though he will be challenged in the intermediate hurdles by Aidan Hasselquist of Arcata, one of several California schools in the meet.
The field events also include standouts.
The shot put features Newport’s Jake Tucker, who has a best this year of 55 feet, 2 inches.
North Bend’s Ty Hampton returns to the facility where he broke the Coos County Meet record in the discus. He will be challenged in that event by Newport’s Max Moore and in the javelin by Siuslaw’s Ryan Rendon-Padilla, who won the Class 4A title last spring when Hampton was nursing a sore throwing arm — Hampton wasn’t able to defend the title he won as a sophomore, but did win the discus.
Hidden Valley teammates Gabriel Burchfield and Garrett Hagerty both have cleared 6-2 in the high jump, as has Sutherlin’s Gavin Eastwood, and Langley is among three other jumpers who have gone over 6 feet this spring.
Crook County’s Noah Chaney has one of the state’s top marks in the pole vault this year with a best of 14-6, but likely will be challenged by Marshfield’s Chase Howerton and Pleasant Hill’s Dylan Hopper.
Sweet Home’s Tristan Calkins has soared 22 feet, 3 inches in the long jump — a foot further than Langley — and North Bend’s Teron Catanzaro has the best mark in the triple jump at 42-4 ¾.
The girls 100 could be one of the best races of the day, with Hidden Valley’s Nyah Kendall and Jada Hurley, North Bend’s Chelsea Howard, Sutherlin’s Jadyn Vermillion, Central Linn’s Gracie Robb and Marshfield’s Ravyn Miranda all state-caliber sprinters.
Kendall also is favored in the 200 and the Mustangs have the best time in the short relay, an impressive 49.61 that is nearly 2 seconds better than anyone else in the meet.
Siuslaw’s Hannah Rannow and Marshfield’s Jazmin Chavez will battle in what could be a Sky-Em League district meet preview in the 800, with Arcata’s Riley Martel-Phillips also in the mix. Rannow is the favorite in the Prefontaine Mile. Her Siuslaw teammate Gracie Freudenthal has the top time in both hurdles races.
Marshfield's Gannon Holland spins in the discus event during the 18th annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational at Marshfield High School in 2018.
Newport’s Halle Hargett is one of the best Class 4A girls in the javelin and is seeded second in the discus to Crook County’s Kenna Woodward. Woodward and Hidden Valley’s Kaiah Fisher are expected to battle for the shot put title.
Marshfield’s Khaley Aguilar, Del Norte’s Katherine Martinez and Crook County’s Faith Wagner could have a good battle in the pole vault.
North Bend’s Howard and Hidden Valley’s Hurley both have gone over 17 feet in the long jump this spring and Howard and Sutherlin’s Vermillion are over 35 feet in the triple jump, with Marshfield’s Elise Martin getting stronger with more workouts under her belt after starting practice a few weeks late because of the state dance championships.
In all, the meet includes 15 different state leaders for boys within their classifications and 12 for girls, including at least two for every division from Class 5A to Class 1A.
Admission is $1 for students, $3 for adults or $6 for families.
BROOKINGS MEET: For the second time in a week, Coquille freshman Allie Storts won the 400, 800 and 3,000 in a three-way meet with Sutherlin and host Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday.
Storts had new bests of 1:08.29 in the 400 and 2:42.78 in the 800 and was timed in 12:12.50 in the 3,000.
Hailey Combie won the shot put (30-3 ½) for the Red Devils.
Coquille’s boys got wins by Tucker Godfrey in the high hurdles (17.04) and intermediate hurdles (48.00) and Rogun Weigel in the 400 (56.90) and swept the two relays.
Jadyn Vermillion won both the 200 (27.46) and long jump (16-3) for Sutherlin’s girls. Brookings-Harbor’s Chloe McCrae won the discus (98-11) and javelin (99-11).
Andrew Enos won the 100 (11.92) and 200 (25.12) for Brookings-Harbor’s boys and teammate Zachary Abblitt won the 800 (2:21.59) and 1,500 (4:39.80). Sutherlin’s Gavin Eastwood won the high jump (5-10) and triple jump (37-2 ¼).
Brookings-Harbor won both team titles with Coquille second.