Nearly 1,000 runners were signed up by Wednesday for the two events of the Prefontaine Memorial Run on Saturday.
Runners and walkers still can register on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning for the largest annual run on the South Coat in terms of participation.
Runners begin the 2017 high school race at the Prefontaine Memorial Run. More than 20 schools participated in the event.
The 10-kilometer run has been held for nearly 40 years in memory of famed Marshfield graduate Steve Prefontaine, who held every American record from 2 miles to 10,000 meters when he was killed in a 1975 car accident.
A 5-kilomter high school only race starts at 9:45 a.m. and the 10-kilometer run and a 2-mile fun walk start at 10 a.m. The races start at the corner of Fourth Street and Anderson Avenue in downtown Coos Bay and finish on Prefontaine Track in Pete Susick Stadium at Marshfield High School.
The event is held in conjunction with the Bay Area Fun Fesitval.
For people who have not signed up for the 10-kilometer and fun walk, the entry fee is $40 for adults and $15 for those 18 and under and includes a race T-shirt. Registration for the high school race is through the schools.
Registration and packet pick-up will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the St. Monica Catholic Church parish hall, located at 357 S. 6th Street.
Those who registered early include runners from 22 states, as well as Scotland, Australia and Norway.
The high school race, meanwhile, will include more than 400 athletes from 24 different schools, including nearly all the schools from the South Coast.
During the race, the entire course will be closed to traffic, including Anderson Avenue from Broadway to Seventh Street in downtown, Central Avenue from Dairy Queen to the top of the hill, where it turns into Ocean Boulevard, and Ocean Boulevard to the turnaround point at Shorepines Bay Village mobile home park. Near the finish line at Marshfield High School, 10th Street, Ninth Street and Elrod Avenue also will be closed.
This year marks the 39th version of the race.
One change for the future is the location of the Prefontaine Internet Store, which sells various products related to the run. It has been housed in the upstairs portion of Nasburg Huggins Insurance, but recently closed at that location. Operations will continue at Tru Furniture, located at 222 S. Broadway in Coos Bay, located about midway between the Coos Bay Visitor Information Center and the Prefontaine Murals.
Pre Run for Kids
The annual Pre Run for Kids, a 3-mile race that starts and ends in downtown Coos Bay, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16.
The race is for students in grades 1 through 8 and is free. Participants also receive a T-shirt while supplies last. The run starts at 1:30 p.m. and check-in begins at noon.
Students can sign up early at the Boys & Girls Club, 3333 Walnut Ave., in Coos Bay.
Also, adults are needed as crossing guards during the event. Anyone interested in helping out can call 541-267-6573 for more information.