COOS BAY — In 1979, Bob Huggins was part of a group of individuals who started the Prefontaine Memorial Run as a way to celebrate a distance running legend from Coos Bay. And a way to remember his friend Steve.
Forty years later, Huggins is still helping with the event — which will race through town on Saturday morning — in this same role as race director.
“Steve Prefontaine was a hometown kid and he was widely considered the greatest distance runner in American history,” said Huggins. “So I think it’s important to recognize somebody that is nationally, internationally famous in his hometown.”
Over 1,000 participants are expected for the annual road race. The morning begins at 9:45 a.m. with an OSAA-sanctioned 5-kilometer high school race that features 21 teams —including the local schools of Marshfield, North Bend, Bandon, Coquille and Reedsport.
The 10-kilometer run and two-mile fun walk will both start at 10 a.m. All three races will start at the corner of 4th and Anderson in downtown Coos Bay and finish on Prefontaine Track at Marshfield High School. The start and the finish line are just under a mile away from each other; parking is available at both locations.
With runners and walkers coming from around the state, and in years past from around the country, Huggins wants those participating to feel a connection to a local legend.
“All of us that knew him and were from here and watched most of his races were kind of emotionally involved because we were so intimately close to him growing up,” said Huggins. “It’s just important that we continue his legacy because all of us feel so strongly about our friendship with him and how emotionally attached we were to him.”
The 10K race course, which is full of hills, takes racers through a training route that Steve Prefontaine would frequent. Starting downtown participants head west along Ocean Boulevard and returning past the Prefontaine family home before heading back to the high school.
This year’s race, and next year’s race as well, will serve as the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) Regional Championship 10K. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each five-year age group. Additional awards will be given to top finishers, and top team finishers, in the high school race and in the RRCA race.
The annual race is being held in conjunction with the Bay Area Fun Festival taking place on Saturday and Sunday.
A playing of the movie “Fire on the Track: The Steve Prefontaine Story” will be playing for free at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre. The Prefontaine Gallery at Coos Art Museum also will be open all weekend with free admission.
Runners and can still sign up for Saturday's race, either Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday morning from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the St. Monica Catholic Church hall, located at 357 S. 6th St. Runners who have signed up in advance can pick up their race packets those same hours.
The entire race route will be closed to traffic on Saturday during the race.