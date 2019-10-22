CAMAS VALLEY —What a difference a year makes.
Last season, Powers didn’t have enough players to field a volleyball team. This fall, the Cruisers are hosting a Skyline League playoff match.
Powers swept Riddle in a tiebreaker match at Camas Valley High School on Monday to secure second place in the Skyline League South Division and the right to host in the first round of the league playoffs on Thursday night.
“It’s really crazy,” said Lauren Stallard, one of four freshmen on the seven-player roster. “We surprised a lot of people this year.”
The Cruisers beat the Irish at home in the regular-season finale on Thursday, but needed to do it again on the neutral court at Camas Valley on Monday to get home-court advantage for the league playoffs.
The Cruisers did just that, winning 26-24, 25-17, 25-22.
On Thursday, the Cruisers will host two matches. Elkton, the third-place team from the North Division, meets New Hope, the fourth-place squad from the South Division, at 5 p.m., with the winner facing the Cruisers in the second match. The winner of that match advances to the league tournament on Saturday, where the Skyline League’s three spots in the Class 1A playoffs will be determined.
Riddle, meanwhile, heads to North Douglas, where the Irish will face Umpqua Valley Christian in the first match, hoping to win and get a shot at the Warriors, the second-place team from the North Division.
The two division winners — Camas Valley in the South and Days Creek in the North — earned byes into the league tournament.
Monday’s win didn’t come easily for Powers, but the Cruisers got the points they needed to clinch the close first and third sets while cruising in the middle set.
“I think we played really good,” Stallard said. “We came together as a team.”
The Cruisers led most of the first set, but never by more than a few points. That’s because Riddle began a match-long trend of digging up virtually everything sent at them by Powers hitting star Trinidy Blanton.
“Riddle played a lot better than Thursday,” Powers coach Heather Shorb said. “They weren’t letting anything hit the ground.”
Blanton still finished with 15 kills, but it took a lot of swings to get them.
Riddle libero Paige Knight finished the match with 30 digs, Katie Langdon and Madison Hold had 15 and Rylee Pruitt 10.
On set point, they dug up three hits by Blanton before she placed one just inside the left sideline to give the Cruisers an early advantage in the match.
Stallard said winning the set was big.
“We know we get their momentum down and our momentum up,” she said. “We carried it over to the next game.”
Powers built a big lead early in the second set and stayed in front, essentially putting it away with a five-point service run by setter Emma Krantz that included an ace — one of just five on the night for Powers.
Krantz had two of the aces, and her second gave Powers an 18-11 lead in the third set. Just when it seemed Powers would cruise to an easy win, Riddle had one last rally, closing the gap and even pulling even at 22 on an ace by Emilee Ball that smashed into the face of Powers freshman Holly McKnight, causing a cut on her face that required a short delay in the match.
When play resumed, Ball sent the next serve soaring past the end line, one of 14 service errors by the Irish.
Then Stallard had an ace to set up match point and Blanton finished the match with her final kill, to an open spot on Riddle’s side of the court.
Stallard and Kendra Hutton complemented Blanton’s offense with four kills each and Krantz had four tips for kills of her own, to go with 20 assists.
Stallard had 17 digs, Hutton 14, Krantz nine and McKnight and Blanton eight.
Twins Skyler and Cheyenne Dowe, the Cruisers’ two juniors, helped as well — Skyler with her serving and Cheyenne with defense.
Now Powers has a chance to advance to the league tournament, something unimaginable a few months ago when practice started.
“It’s really exciting,” Shorb said, adding that no matter how the rest of the season goes, with a roster that includes four freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors, future seasons look bright, too.
First, though, is Thursday’s match, which the Cruisers are thrilled will be in Powers.
“We’ll have our crowd, which is big for us,” Stallard said.