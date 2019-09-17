The Powers volleyball team beat visiting Milo Adventist Academy in four sets Monday, 23-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.
“We played well tonight,” coach Heather Shorb said. “We did a good job of getting some nice passes, so we were able to set up an attack.”
Trinidy Blanton had 20 kills and seven aces and Lauren Stallard had six kills for the Cruisers. Emma Krantz had 16 assists and eight aces.
The Cruisers visit Glendale tonight in a Skyline League match.
BRUINS SWEEP PANTHERS: Brookings-Harbor beat visiting Gold Beach 25-20, 25-20, 25-13 in a nonleague match Monday.
The Panthers, who got their first win Saturday, return to Sunset Conference play when they visit Coquille tonight. The Bruins, now 3-4 overall, visit Del Norte tonight before beginning Class 3A Far West League play Thursday with a home match against Cascade Christian.