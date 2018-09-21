POWERS — It wasn’t the cleanest game the Powers Cruisers have played in the new six-man football format, but it counts all the same.
After a quick start and a sluggish middle, Powers ran away from the resurgent Eddyville Eagles 53-6 Friday afternoon, getting three touchdown passes from Jamason Kellogg and 189 yards rushing and three touchdowns from David Pedrick.
“Like you said, it was a little rough in the beginning,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said. “Maybe first home game, guys are feeling a little (excited). Just quite weren’t as sharp at home as we are on the road, which is kinda weird. I think we’ll be alright.”
Powers started hot, stuffing Eddyville on its first three possessions — two punts and fumble — while scoring touchdowns on all three ensuing drives.
Eddyville had trouble with its shotgun snaps in its opening drive, moving back to near its gown goal line. Clancy Standley returned the punt to the Eddyville 15, and David Pedrick got the corner on a toss two plays later and scored an 11-yard touchdown.
Powers, trying to capitalize on the two-point kicks — one of many unique six-man rules — tried one on seven of its eight touchdowns, with Cole Holliday getting two through. It was no good on the first try, but Powers still held a 6-0 lead relatively early in the 10-minute first quarter.
Powers’ second drive was a little longer, the Cruisers going 80 yards in eight plays after Eddyville’s punt from Powers territory went through the end zone. Kellogg, essentially playing on one leg, rolled to his right, sucked in the Eddyville defensive back and threw over the top to Kodiak Norris for a 21-yard touchdown and a 12-0 Powers lead.
With Kellogg unable to run the ball, it gave Powers an excellent chance to work on its passing game. Kellogg was 7-for-17 for 111 yards and the three touchdowns. He’d often get the ball after a pitch back from Steven Ledger or Standley or David Pedrick and throw to any one of Powers players on the field.
Sometimes he’d hold the ball a count too long. But when he didn’t, Powers’ passing game was tough to stop.
“We’ve been trying to train him to throw on three,” Kayne Pedrick said. “You don’t wait for four or five. You throw on three. And a couple of those things fluttered up and fortunately they weren’t intercepted. We had a couple dropped which could have been big plays, but we’ll get there.”
Kellogg hit Standley on a 10-yard pass on one of those very plays, but the ball was a little late getting up and hung up but still managed to sail to Standley, who was standing in the back of the end zone for an 18-0 Cruisers lead just into the second quarter.
But Eddyville came right back.
On a second-and-15 from the Eagles 40, Eddyville junior Keegan Spikes took a handoff and broke a tackle in the box, spun out of a tackle at the brink of the secondary and outran everybody for a 60-yard touchdown to get Eddyville back in it on the scoreboard and emotionally.
The Powers offense started to sputter, turning the ball over on downs twice before the half ran out on them.
In the second half, Powers wanted to prove a point. Kellogg returned the second half kickoff to the Egale 19, then Ledger muscled in a 15-yard score two plays later. Holliday hit his only kick of the day then for a 26-6 Powers lead with 9:16 to go in the third quarter.
Spikes finished the first half 127 yards rushing and finished the game with 143, that 60-yard run accounting for almost all of Eddyville’s production.
“I expect that and more,” Kellogg said of his defense.
Kellogg also came up with two interceptions defensively. Eddyville fumbled seven times and lost four.
Powers kept adding while its defense kept Eddyville from doing much. David Pedrick added a 1-yard touchdown for a 32-6 lead, then Powers started its fourth quarter with a 52-yard run from Pedrick and a 40-6 Cruisers lead.
On Powers’ next drive, the Cruisers faced a second-and-7 from the Eddyville 27 and Kellogg fumbled the snap. But he calmly picked it up from the unaware scrum, rolled to his right and saw Norris out on a route. He pointed to the corner, directing his receiver to go there, and hit him for a TD. Kellogg hit Hunter Byrd for the extra point point and a 47-6 lead.
Norris provided the final scoring, returning a punt 56 yards for a touchdown.
“We figured things out in the second half,” Kellogg said. “Got them to work.”
Powers visits McKenzie next week in a significant test at 7 p.m. McKenzie also is unbeaten early in the season.