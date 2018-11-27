A trio of Powers players earned first-team all-league honors for the Class 1A Special District 4 six-man football league.
End Clancy Standley and center Hunter Byrd were honored for the first team on offense and lineman Cole Holliday for the defense.
Only six players were honored for offense and defense, given the six-team league.
Eddyville’s Keagan Spikes was recognized at both running back and linebacker/defensive back. Gilchrist lineman Erich Patton was also recognized on the first team for both offense and defense.
McKenzie running back Daniel Quirk was the league’s player of the year, while Eddyville’s Leon Buel was named the top coach.
For Powers, quarterback Jamason Kellogg and running back David Pedrick were on the second team for offense and Byrd was the second-team long snapper.
Byrd also was an honorable mention pick on the defensive line and Standley was recognized for honorable mention as a linebacker/defensive back.
Class 1A District 4 Football
Player of the Year: Daniel Quirk, McKenzie.
Coach of the Year: Leon Buel, Eddyville.
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Steven Dover, sr, McKenzie. Running Back: Daniel Quirk, sr, McKenzie; Keagan Spikes, jr, Eddyville. End: Clancy Standley, sr, Powers. Center/Line: Eric Patton, sr, Gilchrist; Hunter Byrd, sr, Powers.
DEFENSE
Line: Eric Patton, sr, Gilchrist; River Bloomer, jr, McKenzie; Cole Holliday, sr, Powers. Linebacker/Defensive Back: Keagan Spikes, jr, Eddyville; Gage Dodson, sr, Gilchrist; Caleb Thompson, jr, McKenzie.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker: Silas Kress, jr, McKenzie. Punter: Silas Kress, jr, McKenzie. Returner: Keagan Spikes, jr, Eddyville. Long Snapper: River Bloomer, jr, McKenzie.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jamason Kellogg, sr, Powers. Running Back: Gage Dodson, sr, Gilchrist; David Pedrick, jr, Powers. End: Kurt Faxon, sr, Eddyville. Center/Line: Kami Hayes, soph, McKenzie; Korbyn Byrd, jr, Eddyville.
DEFENSE
Line: Jermiah McGlasson, sr, McKenzie; Matthew Holder, soph, Gilchrist; Robert Warfield, fr, Eddyville. Linebacker/Defensive Back: Aiden Bixel, Jewell; Silas Kress, jr, McKenzie; Jaekob Spurlock, soph, Gilchrist.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker: Erich Patton, sr, Gilchrist. Punter: Wayne Nephew, fr, Eddyville. Returner: Zach Burckett, sr, Gilchrist. Long Snapper: Hunter Byrd, sr, Powers.
Honorable Mention
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jaekob Spurlock, soph, Gilchrist; Ryan Kane, sr, Jewell. Running Back: Erich Patton, sr, Gilchrist; Micah Ellis, soph, Gilchrist. End: Zach Burckett, sr, Gilhrist; Aiden Bixel, soph, Jewell. Running Back: Faden Kress, fr, McKenzie; Matthew Holder, soph, Gilchrist.
DEFENSE
Line: Kami Hayes, soph, McKenzie; Will Wyse, soph, Triangle Lake; Brier Rariden, jr, Eddyville; Hunter Byrd, sr, Powers. Linebacker/Defensive Back: Micah Ellis, soph, Gilchrist; Kurt Faxon, sr, Eddyville; Clancy Standley, sr, Powers.
SPECIALISTS
Kicker: Kurt Faxon, sr, Eddyville. Punter: Erich Patton, sr, Gilchrist. Returner: Caleb Thompson, jr, McKenzie. Long Snapper: Robert Warfield, fr, Eddyville.