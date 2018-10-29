Harper overwhelmed Powers 71-8 in the six-man football showcase at Madras High School on Saturday.
The teams from the east dominated all four games in the event, with South Wasco County beating Eddyville 65-13, Echo topping Gilchrist 55-0 and Joseph beating McKenzie 64-31 for the unofficial championship, since there is no playoff structure for six-man this year.
Corbin Palmer had two touchdown runs and two touchdown receptions and Dalton Bixby threw four touchdown passes and scored on a fumble return for Harper.
Powers got its lone score in the fourth quarter, on a 22-yard pass from Jamason Kellogg to Steven Ledger. Cole Holliday kicked the extra point.
Kellogg also rushed for 110 yards in the loss for the Cruisers.
“Harper Charter was a very good football team,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said. “I was proud of my guys’ effort. They never gave up.”
Powers finished second in its district in the new format.
“It was a fun season and we had a lot of success,” Pedrick said. “I really enjoyed the six-man format and really appreciated the opportunity to continue the strong tradition of Powers athletics.”
VOLLEYBALL
Kennedy tops Reedsport: The top-ranked Trojans swept the Brave in the Class 2A volleyball playoffs Saturday at Mount Angel to earn a spot in the state tournament.
Kennedy won 25-20, 25-14, 25-11.
“We played well in the first set,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said.