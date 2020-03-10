SWOCC’s baseball team had plenty of power, but not enough pitching as the Lakers won one of four games at two sites over the weekend.
The Lakers won the opening game of the weekend, beating Blue Mountain 10-4.
Jeff Fripp hit a pair of home runs and a single, drove in five runs and scored three in the win. Jesse Fuentes had two hits and two runs. Dakari Armendariz had two doubles and a single, drove in one run and scored another.
Micah Del Rio had two hits and Chandler Stocking two runs.
Jonah Hurney picked up the win with SWOCC’s best pitching effort of the weekend, going seven innings and giving up just four hits and two runs while striking out nine. Marco Robinson and Hunter Yoder finished the game on the mound.
But SWOCC’s second game Saturday was a 7-5 loss to Blue Mountain, with the Lakers falling behind 7-0 in the second inning and not soring until plating five runs in a seventh-inning rally that came up short.
Fripp had his third homer of the day (a two-run shot) and Stocking, Jordan Crawford and Ethan Paulson all had doubles. Crawford, Fripp, Fuentes and Micah Del Rio all had two hits as the Lakers had a 10-5 edge in that category. But nine walks issued by SWOCC pitchers helped lead to the loss.
The Lakers crossed the border into Washington for Sunday’s doubleheader and were swept by Walla Walla.
The Warriors won the opener 9-4. Fripp and Del Rio hit homers for the Lakers, with Del Rio driving in three runs. Armendariz had three hits. But two Lakers pitchers combined to give up 15 hits and eight earned runs.
And the Lakers lost the final game 13-3.
Crawford homered for the Lakers, but their only other hit was a double by Ethan Paulson. Meanwhile, Walla Walla had 13 hits, including two homers and four doubles.
“We did not pitch well or play defense well this weekend,” SWOCC coach David Deutschman said. “We were inefficient on the mount, which was compounded by fielding/throwing errors all weekend.”
The Lakers still are 8-4 on the season and will try to bounce back this weekend, when they play five games as part of an event in Yakima, Wash. They play their home opening series March 21 and 22 when Bellevue is in town for four games.