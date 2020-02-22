COOS BAY — After hanging around for a half, the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team was doomed by poor shooting on Saturday at home against Portland Community College.
The Lakers came into the game averaging 10 3-point makes per game, but on Saturday were cold from outside shooting five-of-32 for the game. On the other side of the court the Panthers netted 13-of-24 shots from beyond the arc on the way to a 105-87 victory.
“That’s uncharacteristic. I mean, it was just one of those days where we just didn’t shoot it well,” said SWOCC head coach Trevor Hoppe. “When your shots aren’t falling you’ve got to find different ways to muster some things up and I thought we did for a while there. And then we just couldn’t quite do it.”
In the first half, the Lakers made up for poor shooting by getting to the free throw line. SWOCC shot 17-of-22 from the free throw line in the first half with Mack Tarver Jr. going 11-for-11 from the stripe.
“Coach Hoppe said we were in the bonus so he told us to attack the paint and stop settling for jump shots,” said Tarver. “So I just kept trying to attack the paint and was getting foul calls.”
Tarver scored 19 of his team-high 23 points in the first half.
Portland started the game out fast, scoring 21 points in the first five minutes of the game and built up an early 13-point lead. But Tarver helped spark a 10-0 SWOCC run late in the half and at the break SWOCC trailed the NWAC tournament-bound Panthers 49-48.
“They came out hot. I thought we weathered it and the last eight minutes of the first half I thought our defense picked up, we started attacking the basket better so we cut it to one at half,” said Hoppe.
But in the second half the wheels came off for the Lakers. After trading buckets, SWOCC trailed 60-58 when the Panthers took off on an eventful 20-2 run to take a commanding 80-60 lead.
Portland’s Ethan Channel was scoring at will as part of a 35-point performance. Two fouls sidelined Channel in the first half after 10 points in nine minutes, but he made up for it with a 25-point second half.
You have free articles remaining.
“We just had to settle down a little bit. We knew they were a good team, they have a lot of talent. But our style of play plays really well against these guys,” said Portland head coach Tony Broadous. “So we just wanted to be composed a little bit and play like we did at the start of the game.”
The Panthers had extended the lead out when SWOCC’s Hoppe was whistled for a technical foul. After free throws were shot, the one-sided conversation continued and Hoppe received another technical and was ejected from the game.
“Gosh, we can’t really talk about that stuff,” Hoppe said of the ejection that occurred with about 12 minutes left to play. “We don’t get to comment on that.”
Earlier in the game, SWOCC’s Tarver had received a technical and Portland’s Tariq Harris accumulated a pair that led to his ejection from the contest.
As Portland ran away with the game late, the Panthers got 16 second-half points from Alonzo Parnell off the bench. Parnell finished with 19 points including five-of-10 on 3-pointers in addition to securing 12 rebounds.
“That’s been one of our staples of our team, we’ve got good scoring in our perimeter guys so we try to spread the floor and look for cuts and it opens it up for the guys who can score,” said Broadous.
SWOCC’s Terryn Mosley had 19 points on the night while Ryan Bell added 11.
The Lakers' loss to Portland and Chemeketa's win at Umpqua on Saturday officially eliminated the Lakers from the run for the tournament. SWOCC remains sixth at 5-9. Portland is third at 10-5.
The Lakers wrap up the season with a game against Umpqua at home on Wednesday followed by a trip to Chemeketa on Saturday.
“We just want to let it all out there and our two sophomores (Ryan Bell and Anel Alagic) play for them on Wednesday and try to get a win,” said Tarver.