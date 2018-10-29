Marshfield hosts North Marion in the first round of the Class 4A football playoffs on Friday, while North Bend heads north to battle Scappoose in the Class 5A playoffs.
The matchups for the playoffs were finalized over the weekend, with Coquille hosting Lost River and Bandon visiting Neah-Kah-Nie in Class 2A and Brookings-Harbor getting a trip to Amity in Class 3A.
Marshfield is the No. 4 seed for the Class 4A playoffs, meaning the Pirates will get a second home game if they win this week. North Marion earned its spot in the playoffs by winning a play-in game over Molalla. The Huskies got into the postseason despite winning just one game in the Tri-Valley Conference.
The winner of Friday’s game at Pete Susick Stadium meets the winner between Mazama and Woodburn, another Tri-Valley team that had to get through the play-in round last week.
North Bend, which won a loser-out game against South Eugene on Friday, travels to Scappoose, which finished second in the Class 5A District 1 West Division. Like North Bend, Scappoose is 7-2 on the season, its losses coming to Pendleton and Wilsonville. The Indians, who are ranked sixth, have an explosive offense like No. 11 North Bend, scoring at least 44 points in five of their seven wins.
The winner faces Crescent Valley or No. 3 Pendleton in the quarterfinals.
In Class 3A, Coquille is the No. 6 seed and gets Lost River, the second place team from the South Cascades League. The Raiders have a stifling defense that gave up less than 10 points in three league wins, but suffered a 13-12 loss to Lakeview that cost Lost River the league title and a home playoff game.
Coquille dominated its games the final four weeks of the regular season to win the Sunset Conference and earn its home playoff game. The date for the game was not finalized over the weekend, with Coquille preferring Friday night and Lost River favoring Saturday.
The winner meets the winner between Neah-Kah-Nie and Bandon, who will play Friday night. The Tigers finished second in the Sunset Conference while the Pirates won the Northwest Conference and finished the regular season with a 7-1 record, the loss coming against Class 3A Amity.
Brookings-Harbor had a remarkable season in its first year in Class 3A, with more wins than the previous five seasons combined. The Bruins finished fourth in the District 2 South Division, but earned the lone at-large berth available in Class 3A. Amity will be a tough challenge, though. The Warriors are ranked second and suffered their lone loss in a 60-54 shootout against top-ranked Rainier.
Soccer
Marshfield’s boys will travel to top-ranked Phoenix to open the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday.
Marshfield finished second in the Sky-Em League while Phoenix won the Skyline League. Phoenix has not given up more than a goal in any match and its lone blemish keeping it from a perfect record is a 0-0 tie against North Valley.
Marshfield and Phoenix met early in the season at Pete Susick Stadium, with Phoenix winning 2-0. The rematch starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Brookings-Harbor’s two teams, both champions in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4, will be home for the first round of the playoffs, with the boys hosting Rogue River on Tuesday and the girls hosting Lakeview on Wednesday. Both matches start at 3:30 p.m.