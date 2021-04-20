The Marshfield baseball team opened the season with a 9-7 Sky-Em League win over visiting Elmira on Wednesday.
“I could tell that six of the boys had a football game on Saturday and two practices before game one,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said. “We are still banged up physically, but we have to play regardless.
“Our at-bats weren’t great and kicked the ball around too much, but considering the weirdness of our preseason, we’ll take it.”
Dom Montiel had a double and triple, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Pirates in the win. He also pitched the final two innings to pick up the save after the Falcons cut an 8-2 Marshfield lead to 8-7 with five runs in the fifth.
Merrick Henderson also drove in two runs and Drake Rogers and Wyatt Peck each scored twice. Landon Croff had a triple for the Pirates and Luke Parry also had a key hit.
Croff had a solid start, pitching three scoreless interviews with four strikeouts. Dom Montiel struck out three in his two innings.
“Overall, I’m pleased with the effort,” Floyd Montiel said.
The Pirates have a doubleheader at Junction City on Friday.
COQUILLE 19, MYRTLE POINT 8: The Red Devils started the season with a win Monday against the visiting Bobcats in a Sunset Conference game.
Coquille coach Wayne Gallagher had a couple of solid innings pitched from Jace Haagen, who was just removed from being quarterback of the Red Devils’ football team.