<h2>A look at this week’s games
Friday’s Games
South Eugene at North Bend
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Time: 7 p.m.
Outlook: This is the first of three straight challenging games for the Bulldogs against ranked foes at Vic Adams Field. South Eugene enters this week ranked No. 9 in the coaches poll, one spot below the Bulldogs. Next week’s opponent, Crater, is No. 3 this week and defending state champion Thurston is No. 1 after throttling Churchill in the opening week and handing Sheldon its first loss to a Eugene-area school in nearly 20 years last Friday. Both North Bend and South Eugene are 2-0 with wins by lopsided sores. While the Bulldogs have beaten Marshfield and North Eugene, giving up just one touchdown, South Eugene has topped Wilson (45-13) and Ridgeview (34-12). Last year, North Bend beat South Eugene and edged the Axemen out for a spot in the playoffs. The teams placed third in their respective Class 5A District 2 divisions. North Bend will look for another big night on both offense and defense against the Axe this week. With Ashland ranked No. 10, District 2 has half of the top 10 in the coaches poll.
Marshfield at Klamath Union
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM)
Outlook: The Pirates are coming off two losses, though both to teams that appear to be very good. Gladstone came from behind in the second half to beat Marshfield at Pete Susick Stadium last week, shutting the Pirates out the final two quarters. Things should start getting easier this week, at least in theory. Klamath Union has yet to win a game, losing to Eagle Point (34-8) and Class 3A Cascade Christian 49-27). This could be a week for Marshfield to get its offense going as the young line continues to develop. New quarterback Dom Montiel showed a lot of growth last week, passing with better efficiency, and Marshfield will try to get its running game going with better success against the Pelicans. This game is also Marshfield’s final tuneup before beginning league play at Cottage Grove next week.
Jefferson at Coquille
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Red Devils had high-scoring wins over Oakland and Glide the first two weeks and now will try to avenge one of their two regular-season losses a year ago. The Lions beat Coquille up in Marion County last fall. This year Coquille is rolling and Jefferson is struggling, having lost to Corbett (21-6) and Yamhill-Carlton (40-14). Though both those teams are unbeaten, the scores don’t bode well against a Coquille squad that is running in high gear in its wing-T offense and is up to No. 3 in the Class 2A coaches poll. Coquille’s competition gets much tougher next week, when the Red Devils visit Amity for their final tuneup for league play. Of note, Friday's game might have to be moved to Myrtle Point because the rain has delayed the work on resurfacing Coquille’s track. A decision on the game’s location was expected to be made Thursday morning.
Bandon at Oakland
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Tigers still are seeking their first win after setbacks to Glide and Brookings-Harbor, and should finally have quarterback Braydon Freitag back from an ankle injury. Wyatt Dyer has done fine filling in, but Bandon should get a big boost with its four-year starter back. The Tigers also will look to get their defense back to where they would like to be against a potent Oakland team that scored 24 points against Coquille and blew out Reedsport in the second half last week. Oakland and Glide both have played or will play Bandon, Coquille and Reedsport in the preseason.
Glide at Reedsport
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Brave suffered a tough loss at Oakland last week, both in terms of score (66-16) and injuries (Reedsport lost several players). Glide was on the wrong end of a blowout, too, with its loss to Coquille. Both teams are looking for a bounce back and build toward their league seasons. This is the first of three straight at home for Reedsport, finishing with its league opener against Toledo on Oct. 4. Illinois Valley visits next week.
Myrtle Point at Prospect
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Bobcats hit the road for the first time this season after posting a strong defensive effort against Elkton in a 20-8 loss a week ago. Last year, the only Myrtle Point win came against Prospect, though Prospect avenged the loss in the Class 1A District 2 crossover round at the end of the season. If last week’s result is any indication, the Bobcats can hope for good things Friday. Last year, the Elks beat Myrtle Point 74-8. Prospect has only played one game this year, a 52-0 loss to Days Creek. A volleyball match between the school precedes the football game at 5:30 p.m.
Newport at Siuslaw
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: For the first time in ages, the Vikings enter a game with an in-season winning streak after they beat Philomath last week, for their first wins since the finale of the 2017 season (their only win that year). Siuslaw has momentum after coming from 19 points down at halftime to stun Philomath. Siuslaw almost beat Elmira in the opener, giving up the lead late. Newport, meanwhile, has been struggling to find offense, heading into Siuslaw’s home opener with just one touchdown in two games — losses to Tillamook and Phoenix.
Rogue River at Brookings-Harbor
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins look to go to 3-0 after opening wins against Gold Beach and Bandon of the Sunset Conference. Rogue River could provide a challenge. The Chieftains beat Lakeview, Brookings-Harbor’s final preseason foe next week, and also lost a close game (19-16) to Culver, traditionally a tough program. The Bruins have given up just three touchdowns in their two games so far, and two have come late in games.
Saturday’s Game
Gold Beach vs. Heppner
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Summit High School
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The young Panthers face a brutal challenge in their game at the neutral site in Bend. Heppner is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and beat Class 3A powerhouse Clatskanie in the opening week before shutting out Santiam a week ago. Given the small size of their roster, the Panthers will hope to come out of the game healthy before another tough test next week against Class 3A St. Mary’s. Gold Beach played better last week in a 38-18 loss to Illinois Valley, but the Cougars aren’t nearly as good as the Mustangs the Panthers face Saturday.