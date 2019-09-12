<h2>A look at Friday’s Games
Gladstone at Marshfield
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM)
Outlook: Both teams are trying to bounce back from Week 1 losses as they meet in Marshfield’s home opener. Gladstone and Marshfield both were in the Class 4A semifinals last year. The Gladiators fell Friday to defending state champion Banks 21-6 as the Braves avenged their only loss from last year. Now Gladstone will be trying to avenge one of its few losses — the Pirates won 20-17 at Gladstone last fall. Marshfield was on the wrong end of a 51-6 score in the Civil War last Friday as the Pirates broke in a bunch of new starters. They expect another tough challenge this week before a long road trip to Klamath Union next Friday. The junior varsity teams for the two schools will meet Friday afternoon, kicking off at 3:30 p.m. at Pete Susick Stadium.
North Bend at North Eugene
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs and Highlanders are league foes in every sport, but in football they are in different divisions, so Friday night’s game is a nonleague contest, just like games the next two weeks against South Eugene and Crater at Vic Adams Field. North Bend is coming off a big win over Marshfield in the Civil War last week, while North Eugene fell to Springfield, like North Bend in the district’s North Division, by a 27-7 score. The Bulldogs will look to continue building on the strong start they had last week before three straight difficult home games, the latter against Crater and defending state champion Thurston, ranked No. 2 and No. 1 in the coaches poll.
Brookings-Harbor at Bandon
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins visit for the annual Cranberry Bowl, the showcase game of Bandon’s nonleague season. Brookings-Harbor beat an undermanned Gold Beach team last week, while an undermanned Bandon team (the Tigers were missing quarterback Braydon Freitag) fell at home to Glide. Freitag should be back in the lineup Friday. While Wyatt Dyer had his hand in three touchdowns filling in for Freitag last week, the bigger concern for Bandon might be a defense that gave up 33 points to the Wildcats, an offensive output Bandon rarely saw from opponents last season.
Coquille at Glide
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: While Glide was beating Bandon last week, Coquille was earning an opening win over Oakland. This is an early showcase of two of the better Class 2A teams in the southern part of the state — both ranked in the top 10 in the coaches poll. The Red Devils will try to get their first win away from home as they hope to build for a run at another Sunset Conference title when league play starts next month.
Reedsport at Oakland
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Brave got a good win at home last week over Neah-Kah-Nie, spurred by a defense that forced four turnovers and made three defensive stops in the fourth quarter while clinging to a one-score lead. Reedsport will need another strong defensive performance against an Oakland team that scored four touchdowns against Coquille last week. After Friday, the Brave will be home three straight weeks, starting against Glide next week.
Elkton at Myrtle Point
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bobcats got off to a rough start last week, falling at home to Waldport 40-8 in their first game under new coach Ryan Miller. Myrtle Point almost held the Irish to one touchdown in the first half, but Waldport scored just before the half and then pulled away in the second half. Elkton scored a 28-22 win over Mohawk in its opener last week. Myrtle Point is playing at home for the second straight week before road games the next two weeks.
Illinois Valley at Gold Beach
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: Just getting on the field has been a victory for a Gold Beach squad that almost didn’t happen this fall. The Panthers will look for improvement in their second week after losing at Class 3A Brookings-Harbor last week. Illinois Valley, which was shut out by Culver last week, plays the first of three games against Sunset Conference teams. The Cougars also are at Reedsport in two weeks and home for Bandon in early October. Gold Beach, meanwhile, will follow this game with a brutal stretch including traditional powerhouse programs Heppner and Lost River away from Gold Beach sandwiched around a home game against Class 3A St. Mary’s.
Siuslaw at Philomath
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings just missed a win in the debut of coach Sam Johnson last week, when Elmira scored late to beat Siuslaw. Now the squad travels to the Corvallis area to face a Philomath team that is 1-0 after a close win last week. The Warriors edged Junction City 15-13 in their opener. Siuslaw is building for its second league season as a Class 3A team for football only by playing a number of Class 4A schools. Their home opener next week comes against longtime rival Newport.