Friday’s Games
Class 5A
North Bend at Scappoose
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs and Indians renew their playoff rivalry in a new classification when they meet in the first round at Scappoose on Friday. The Indians were seventh and North Bend 11th in the final coaches poll. They are seeded sixth and 10th in the playoff bracket. Both teams have 7-2 overall records. Scappoose lost to No. 3 Pendleton and top-ranked Wilsonville, both times on the Indians’ home field. Every other game since the second week of the season, Scappoose has scored at least 39 points. But in that same stretch, Scappoose also has given up three touchdowns every week but one, meaning the Indians are susceptible to giving up points. North Bend’s losses both came on the road, to Thurston and Ridgeview, and the Bulldogs have scored at least 34 points every game but the loss to Thurston (47-14) since the season-opening 23-21 win over Marshfield. The winner of Friday’s game advances to the quarterfinals and a game against Crescent Valley or Pendleton.
Class 4A
North Marion at Marshfield
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM)
Outlook: The Pirates had last week off after winning the Sky-Em League and return to action against a North Marion squad coming off a narrow road win over Molalla in the play-in round. Marshfield has been soaring since its lone loss to the Bulldogs, with just two close calls — a three-point win on a last-minute field goal at Gladstone and a come-from-behind 21-14 win over Marist Catholic that gave the Pirates the league title. Until that win, Marshfield had scored 49 points three times and 31 and 36 the other two in a five-week stretch of dominant victories. They face a challenge in the unconventional style of North Marion, which blitzes every play on defense and uses the double-wing attack on offense. The Huskies are 5-4 overall, the losses coming in succession the first four weeks of the Tri-Valley League season. Three of those four teams still are in the playoff bracket. If Marshfield wins Friday, it will be home again next week against the winner of Friday’s Woodburn-Mazama game.
Class 2A
Bandon at Neah-Kah-Nie
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Tigers face a highly ranked Northwest Conference team in the opening round of the playoffs for the second straight year, traveling north of Tillamook to Rockaway Beach to battle the Pirates, who enter the postseason at No. 3 in the power rankings. Outside of a 60—20 loss to Class 3A power Amity, Neah-Kah-Nie has largely dominated its games, the exception being a 16-14 win over Warrenton. The Pirates pounded Reedsport 56-12 back in the season opener and also beat the Knappa team that eliminated Bandon last year by 24 points. But Bandon has been strong on defense nearly every week, giving the Tigers hopes of keeping the game close, and has been thriving on offense since switching to a run-based attack. Bandon is 6-3, with wins in six of its last seven games, and finished second in the Sunset Conference. With a win, it might get a chance to avenge its lone league loss since the quarterfinal opponent is the winner of the Lost River-Coquille game that will be played Saturday.
Class 3A
Brookings-Harbor at Amity
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins have been one of the great stories in their first year in Class 3A, finishing the regular season with a winning record at 5-4 — more wins than the past five seasons combined. But they enter the playoffs on a three-game losing streak — they got in as the one at-large team in Class 3A after finishing fourth in the District 2 South Division. And they face a tall task in the Warriors, a high-powered team that has scored 40 or more points every week of the season, including scoring 54 in their lone setback, an overtime loss at Rainier. Win or lose Friday, this has been a successful season for the Bruins in their first year under coach Shaun Bavaro.
Saturday’s Game
Class 2A
Lost River at Coquille
Time: 1 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Red Devils open the playoffs at home after winning the Sunset Conference, looking to extend their season to at least the second week of the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Lost River is 5-3, but a team Coquille is not taking lightly. The Raiders dominated Glide, which Coquille had to come from behind to beat, to start a three-game win streak to end the regular season, though they also suffered their lone league loss to a Lakeview team that the Red Devils dominated on a neutral field. Coquille bounced back from nonleague losses to Jefferson and Amity to roll through the Sunset Conference schedule after a close win over Bandon in the league opener. The Red Devils were dominant in their wing-T running attack the final four weeks of the season, and if they can do that again Saturday, they have a great chance of reaching the quarterfinals.