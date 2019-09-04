<h2>Pigskin Preview
A look at Friday’s Games
Marshfield at North Bend
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM) and KMHS (105.1 FM)
Outlook: The Pirates and Bulldogs continue their rivalry in the season opener, this year a contrast between a somewhat veteran North Bend squad and a Marshfield team filled with new varsity starters. North Bend won last year’s game on a late field goal by Nathan Monohon while Marshfield won in a runaway two years ago in North Bend’s last game in the Class 4A Far West League. If this year’s game comes down to a kick, Marshfield has one of the best in Arturo Ledesma.
Neah-Kah-Nie at Reedsport
Time: 6 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Brave and Pirates start the season an hour earlier than everyone else on the South Coast. Reedsport is trying to get off to a good start in what it hopes will be a better season than last year’s 2-7 campaign. Neah-Kah-Nie won last year’s game as part of an 8-2 season that included reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals. This is the first of six home games for Reedsport in Boe Pickett’s second year as head coach.
Oakland at Coquille
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Red Devils start the new season at home against the Oakers as Coquille begins what it hopes is another season that ends in the playoffs led by their typically tough rushing attack. The Red Devils won a tight game last year and Reedsport and Bandon followed with similarly tight wins against the Oakers. Oakland starts with the same three schools this year, hosting the Brave and Tigers the next two weeks.
Glide at Bandon
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: Both these teams made the playoffs last year after Glide opened the season with a shutout win over the Tigers at home. The game is in Bandon this time and the now-veteran Tigers are excited about their potential this year with four-year starter Braydon Freitag and an experienced line. Like Oakland, Glide plays Bandon, Coquille and Reedsport the first three weeks.
Waldport at Myrtle Point
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Irish and Bobcats both are part of the Sunset Conference for all the other team sports but in different leagues for the eight-man variety of Class 1A. Both are playing their second seasons under the special exemption from OSAA for some Class 2A teams. They each won one game last year and look for improvement during year two, which for Myrtle Point comes with new coach Ryan Miller.
Gold Beach at Brookings-Harbor
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM) and KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: This game probably will be a mismatch on the field with the experienced Bruins coming off a run to the Class 3A playoffs and the Panthers just fortunate to have enough players, with a significant portion of the small roster on the high school team for the first time. But it will be a victory for Gold Beach as the Panthers keep their program alive. Brookings-Harbor plays another Sunset Conference foe next week when the Bruins visit Bandon for the annual Cranberry Bowl.
Siuslaw at Elmira
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings meet their Sky-Em League foes (in all other sports) in the coaching debut for Sam Johnson. Siuslaw is in its second year playing as a Class 3A program for football and the Vikings are looking to end a losing streak that includes every game last season and goes back to a win over Brookings-Harbor in the 2017 season finale. Elmira has dominated the last few meetings and Siuslaw hopes to be more competitive this time around.