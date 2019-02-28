COOS BAY — The Class 3A State Basketball tournament is arguably the biggest sports event in the area.
It creates a desire to help in any way possible with people lending their skills and talents and abilities and knowledge in ways that run the gamut.
When the tournament returned to Coos Bay nine years ago, John Breuer and Tristan Proett, partners at Southwest Physical Therapy, leaped at the chance to help and act as physical therapists providing sports medicine.
“When it first came here, it was like, ‘Wow, what an honor for the community,’” Breuer said. “We wanted to be a part of the many people in the community who help put this on. So we jumped in with both feet when we heard it was gonna be here.”
Southwest Physical Therapy was approached by a member of the organizing committee, neither remembered exactly who it was, but it was an easy decision regardless.
For Breuer, it was a no-brainer.
His 40 years — and Proett’s 20 years — of experience are full of helping out from place to place. They work at the Coast Classic at North Bend, one of the state’s largest wrestling tournaments.
It just makes sense, Breuer said, explaining why they’d help with evaluations and tape jobs, etc.
“It’s just a really, really neat group to be around,” Breuer said. “From the guys that are running it to just the peons who are working at the bottom.
“I think the biggest joy we get out of it is just being in the community and coming out giving of ourselves. This community has been really good to us, obviously, and giving back is really a neat thing for us to do, too. It’s just a really fun thing to be around.”
It’s not a sacrifice-free endeavor, however. Breuer and Proett spend all their time during the three-day tournament at one of the gyms — Marshfield or North Bend — so there isn’t a lot of time to see clients.
It’s a financial sacrifice — and not a small one — that Breuer and Proett gladly make.
“That’s something John instilled in Southwest Physical Therapy and something that attracted me to Southwest Physical Therapy,” Proett said. “It was those kind of opportunities. I tell people about doing sports medicine coverage, ‘What better place to watch a football game or a basketball game than right on the sidelines?’”
Marshfield Athletic Director Greg Mulkey, the co-tournament director, said Breuer and Proett fit with the goal to make the tourney as good as it can be.
"Having their expertise and professionalism has been just one of many things that we do here so well," Mulkey said. "So having them donating their time and giving back to this community is huge. They're professionals, they're here, they're taking care of the kids. It's just a tremendous asset to what we're trying to do and what we're trying to accomplish."
By having a pair of skilled professionals around, it adds to the idea that the 3A state tournament is an experience to be remembered. It goes along with the 3-point shooting contest on Wednesday, the way introductions are done before games, etc. It's just another way to make the tournament as good as can possibly be.
"You look across the state at most of the tournaments and I'm sure they probably have a trainer or physical therapists, but some of them don't," Mulkey said. "I've been to tournaments where they don't have them so the individual schools have to take care of it. So knowing it's there is, again, what we're trying to do. It's our ultimate goal to make this the best tournament the state of Oregon. So having these two is just another indication of what we're trying to accomplish."
Breuer and Proett put in long days during the week.
The pair do their best to evaluate injuries that occur and try to give coaches their best opinion with games going on or coming up.
Sometimes it’s just a matter of taping a sprained ankle and asking a player if he or she can deal with the pain.
Proett, the father of North Bend sophomore Megan Proett, recalled a story where a member of Dayton’s boys basketball team sprained his ankle and was adamant that he was returning to the game.
Sometimes that’s just part of it. But it’s mostly a positive endeavor, one that’s generally appreciated by the participants.
“Almost all the coaches, I mean all of them, are just appreciative to have you there to take care of their athletes,” Breuer said. “We’re there to get the kids back playing as quick as possible. And they know that. It just takes the burden off of the coach.”
“It is just a really fun three days of watching really fun and exciting basketball,” Proett added. “And we’ve been doing it eight or nine years so you see the same coaches, sometimes you see the same player for three or four years. That interaction and all the camaraderie that comes around the people that have volunteered at it for so long. It’s become an event that’s fun to be part of.”