NORTH BEND — The championship game for the Class 4A girls basketball tournament features the top two seeds at Marshfield High School on Friday.
Philomath, the top seed, had to work for its win over Valley Catholic, eventually prevailing 55-48 at North Bend High School on the strength of a phenomenal game by Sage Kramer.
In the championship, the Warriors face No. 2 seed Hidden Valley, which beat La Grande 48-40.
The Valiants, who beat Cottage Grove on the road to reach the final four, jumped out to a 12-2 lead early before Philomath battled back.
The Warriors eventually built a nine-point lead, only to see Valley Catholic surge back in the fourth, pulling even with a three-point play by Mariella Gunther and a 3-pointer by Cameron Wilder.
But Philomath went in front for good when Reagan Larson made her only basket of the game, a 3-pointer. Kramer then added six free throws in the final minute to clinch the win.
The junior finished with 34 points on a day when none of her teammates scored more than six.
Josie Napoli had 14 points for Valley Catholic, while Lauren Snook added 12 and Gunther nine.
Hidden Valley punched its ticket to the final as Kaiah Fisher had 15 points and Jaaden Steele 10 in a win over No. 3 seed La Grande.
The Mustangs led 24-17 at halftime, but La Grande pulled within 33-30 by the end of the third before Hidden Valley prevailed.
Camryn Collman had 12 points and Mckaylee Orton 11 for the Tigers.
The championship game is at noon at Marshfield High School and the third-place game tips at the same time at North Bend.