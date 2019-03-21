David Pedrick of Powers and Pacific’s Madi Hall each won two events at the Brookings-Harbor Icebreaker track meet on Tuesday.
Pedrick sprinted to wins in both the 200 (23.90) and 400 (55.80) meters for the Cruisers. He was the only double-winner on the boys side in the 10-school meet.
Hall won the 100 (13.30) and 300 hurdles (54.40) for the girls and also finished second in the long jump (14-6), a half inch behind Brookings-Harbor’s Alonna Nalls, and third in the 100 hurdles (17.60).
Cascade Christian’s Abbey Alexander had impressive marks while winning both the shot put (35-2) and discus (118-0) and Sienna Bauer Phoenix was impressive in wins in the triple jump (36-10 ½) and 100 hurdles (15.26). Katherine Martinez cleared 11 feet while winning the pole vault for Del Norte (Calif.).
No team scores were kept in the meet.