Pacific’s girls basketball team capped its South Division title in the Skyline League by coming from behind in the fourth quarter for a 31-27 win at New Hope on Monday.
The game had been postponed Saturday because of a winter storm in the region.
The Pirates trailed 25-19 heading to the fourth quarter, but outscored the Warriors 12-2 in the final eight minutes to earn the win.
The Pirates were short-handed without Madi Hall, who was home sick, but got a big lift from Sierra White and Kaiya Gourneau.
White scored eight points and grabbed more than 10 rebounds. Gourneau led Pacific with 13 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter.
“Kaiya and Sierra carried us late,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said.
Audrey Griffiths added a pair of 3-pointers for six points for Pacific, which finished 8-3 in Skyline League play. Hannah McCoy scored 10 for the Warriors, who finished third in the South Division.
The Pirates enter this weekend’s Skyline League tournament at Marshfield High School hoping to earn a spot in the Class 1A playoffs. Pacific will play either Days Creek or New Hope on Friday — they meet at Days Creek on Wednesday. The other semifinal features North Division champion North Douglas against either Elkton or Camas Valley, who meet Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
PACIFIC 52, NEW HOPE 27: The Pirates finished their run to second place in the South Division with the road win Monday.
Colton Morrill-Keeler had 25 points and Davyn Brown and Kross Miller added seven each in the win.
Jeremy Joling had 11 for the Warriors.
Pacific coach Ben Stallard said his team had a hard time getting going, since the game had no impact on the final standings.
“We played a little better once we got things going,” he said.
Pacific hosts North Douglas at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a spot in the league tournament.
Camas Valley visits Umpqua Valley Christian in the other playoff game. Riddle, which won the South Division, and North Division champion Days Creek await the winners at Marshfield on Friday — Pacific would play Days Creek if it beats North Douglas.