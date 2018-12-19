Pacific’s girls overwhelmed visiting Siletz Valley 39-16 on Tuesday night.
“Our speed made it difficult for them,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said.
The Pirates ran out to a huge lead before pulling back the offense midway through the second quarter. Pacific led 31-2 at halftime.
Kaiya Gourneau had 17 points for Pacific, while Nikki Lee added seven and Audrey Griffiths and Natalie Vincent scored six each.
The Pirates, who improved to 5-4, play in the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational starting Thursday.
That tournament is split into two brackets. The Black bracket features Bandon against South Umpqua and Douglas against Siuslaw, with the girls games at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 on Thursday. Bandon’s teams play in the main gym while the Douglas-Siuslaw games will be in the Harbor Lights gym.
Pacific is in the Gold Bracket, along with Myrtle Point.
Pacific’s girls face Alsea on Thursday while the boys meet the Roseburg freshman team.
Myrtle Point’s girls play Bonanza and the boys face the Brookings-Harbor JV team.
The girls play at 3 p.m. and the boys at 4:30 p.m., with the two Pacific games in the main gym and the Myrtle Point games in the Harbor Lights gym.