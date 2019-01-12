LANGLOIS — It took a little bit to get started, but eventually the Pacific girls basketball team got rolling on Saturday.
After waiting four minutes to get its first points of the night, Pacific rattled off a 10-0 run in the first quarter and handled the visiting New Hope Warriors 46-28 in a Skyline League basketball game.
The bench clowns around Saturday as Pacific plays New Hope Christian at Pacific High School.
Kaiya Gourneau led all scorers with 22 points and Natalie Vincent added 10 for the Pirates. Hannah McCoy led New Hope with six points.
“I thought our effort was good. I really did,” Pirates coach Bob Lemerande said. “I think we played decent defense. We can get better, but we’re getting there. I think we’re improving slowly as we’re going right now.”
Initially, Pacific was flummoxed by New Hope’s packed-in 2-3 zone defense.
The Pirates trailed 2-0 for half of the first quarter when Gourneau tied at 2, igniting the ultimately deciding 10-0 run.
“We were very efficient the way we gathered ourselves,” Gourneau said.
Lemerade said the Pirates got a little stagnant against New Hope’s zone, leading to the early offensive struggles.
“We didn’t move the ball as well as we should’ve,” Lemerande said. “We talked about that. Defensively, I thought New Hope did a good job making adjustments.”
But the Pirates adjusted and ran away from the Warriors.
Pacific used a 12-4 run in the second quarter, leading to a 27-13 lead at halftime. Gourneau, by slashing and getting to the paint, scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first half.
Pacific's Madi Hall drves takes the ball down court Saturday during a game against New Hope Christian at Pacific High School.
But the scoring wasn’t Pacific’s only buoy.
Against a New Hope squad with some definite size, the Pirates rebounded the ball well. Sierra White, though she had just two points, had 12 rebounds with five coming at the offensive end. Vincent, with her 10 points, also had 12 rebounds with seven coming at the offensive end.
“We went to the ball hard,” Lemerande said. “I still think we can block out harder. I think a couple of our girls have a nose for the ball, and that’s important to have.”
The win is Pacific’s fourth in its last five games. The Pirates have bounced back from a stretch of losing three of four entering league play and now are clean through their first three league games.
“We’re not quite there yet as far as being a really good team,” Lemerande said. “We have some more room to maneuver.”