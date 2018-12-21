BANDON — Pacific and Myrtle Point played several times during the summer and twice earlier this season before the girls met in the consolation game for the Gold Bracket at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Friday.
Pacific and Myrtle Point split the first two games, each winning on the other’s court. The Pirates took the rubber game Friday, finishing the game on an 8-0 run for a 43-35 win.
“I think we definitely came back from last night,” Pacific’s Natalie Vincent said, referring back to a loss to Alsea on the opening day of the tournament. “Last night we laid a giant egg.”
On Friday, Pacific road the hot hand of Kaiya Gourneau and a big inside game rebounding by Vincent and Sierra White to beat the Bobcats.
“We blocked out under the post and our outside shooting — Kaiya was on,” Vincent said. “It was good to get 2-1 over them (for the season).”
Pacific didn’t secure the win until the closing minutes.
Myrtle Point went in front 34-32 when Sarah Nicholson hit a pair of free throws, but Gourneau hit her third 3-pointer of the night from the wing on the ensuing possession.
Hunter Grove tied the game one final time with a free throw for the Bobcats, but Gourneau hit a runner and Vincent had a rebound bucket.
Gourneau added four free throws in the final minute for the final margin, finishing a 26-point night.
“I thought we played a lot better today,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said. “I thought we took care of the ball.
“It didn’t hurt that Kaiya had a hot hand.”
Vincent added nine points for the Pirates and Madi Hall scored six. Vincent also had 12 rebounds and White had 15.
Nicholson scored 15 points for the Bobcats.
Myrtle Point had lost a close game to Bonanza the night before, leaving coach Dave Larsen to bemoan another close setback.
Myrtle Point is 4-5, but Larsen said the Bobcats are close to 9-1.
“We couldn’t make a layin,” Larsen said.
The Bobcats are getting better, he said, but still are prone to too many turnovers.
“I’m hoping we get over these mistakes,” Larsen said.
Next up for the Bobcats is Oakland in the opening round of Oakland’s holiday tournament on Dec. 28.
Pacific plays South Umpqua on Dec. 28.
Bonanza beat Alsea 35-19 in the championship game of the Gold Bracket. Morgan Pitcock scored a team-best eight points for Bonanza. Abbie Lowther had seven for Alsea.