BANDON — Pacific’s boys had faced a tough week before beating Roseburg’s freshman team in the opening round of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Thursday.
Colton Morrill-Keeler poured in 28 points in that win in Pacific’s first game since senior team leader Steven White entered treatment in a Portland hospital for Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of cancer that was diagnosed earlier in the week.
Pacific faced Brookings-Harbor’s junior varsity squad in the championship game for the Gold Bracket at the tournament, and kept the game close for a half. But Morrill-Keeler went down with a turned ankle in the first quarter and was only able to play a little before he put it in an ice bucket for the remainder of the game.
Without Morrill-Keeler’s presence inside, the Bruins ran away for a 65-30 victory, outscoring Pacific 24-4 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
The bigger concern in Pacific’s program is for White, who had played most of the first month even as he lost weight and felt weak.
“With him, we would have been really competitive this year,” Pacific coach Ben Stallard said, adding that the best thing is that White is in the best possible place for treatment.
Pacific had to turn to a number of younger players Friday, forced to get valuable experience as the Pirates prepare to defend their Skyilne League title.
Sean White, Steven’s younger brother, had a team-high 13 points against the Bruins. Jordan Walker added eight.
Oggie Badger and Kayson Christensen had 15 points each for the Bruins, with all of Christensen’s coming in the third quarter when he scored the first 10 points after Pacific trailed by just five at halftime.
MYRTLE POINT 55, ROSEBURG FRESHMEN 39: Gabe Swan had 22 points as the Bobcats won the consolation game.
Tyler Beyer-Smith had 13 points and Jose Medina 10.
The Bobcats were much improved from a loss to Brookings-Harbor’s JV team a night earlier.
“It was night and day last night to tonight,” Myrtle Point coach Jamil Wynn said. “They moved the ball. Last night, they were settling for one pass and jacking up the 3-pointer.”