WILSONVILLE — The Class 6A, 5A and 4A state tournaments this week will be contested without fans starting today, the Oregon School Activities Association announced Wednesday night.
Over the past week, OSAA has followed guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education and local health departments in administering state championship events. OSAA officials said the organization is committed to following the direction of Oregon’s public health authorities, including guidance from the governor, OHA and ODE in order to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.
After consulting with those groups, OSAA decided to restrict attendance at the tournaments in Portland, Corvallis and Forest Grove to the participating students and coaches, essential event staff personnel and media with OSAA-issued credentials.
“This difficult decision has not been made lightly,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said. “Going into this week we knew the situation was rapidly evolving, and as the circumstances and guidance have chanced throughout today, our focus is on trying to honor the commitment students have made throughout the season by continuing the contests, albeit without spectators.”
Fans still can watch the games from each state championship site through the NFHS Network, https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/osaa. All games also have free live audio streaming through the OSAA Radio Network and live game stats through OSAA’s website, www.osaa.org. Daily stories from the championship sites through OSAAtoday are available at www.osaa.org/today.
OSAA officials are working with the state championship venues to communicate directly to fans about refunds for tickets already purchased.