When the Oregon School Activities Association released its latest update on COVID-19 last week, athletic directors around the state began pondering what it means.
The OSAA’s current moratorium-like suspension of facilities and coach/student physical interaction ended Monday, the end of the OSAA association year. Starting today, schools control what they allow to take place in their school facilities, though Gov. Kate Brown has extended restrictions on the use of facilities until the end of the school year for each respective school.
OSAA also gave guidelines for how schools can reopen their facilities.
“I think it gives us a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel,” North Bend athletic director Mike Forrester said. “It lets us see that if we do our job and follow the rules, there is a possibility of us getting back and having kids in school before the summer’s over.
“Hopefully at the end of it all, we are set up to have some kind of activities next fall.”
It will take a while to get there, though.
In the first phase, athletes can’t share any equipment.
“Now kids can come in and shoot baskets (on their own), but they can’t pass a volleyball with a teammate or do anything with a teammate,” Forrester said. “In Phase 1, you can’t do anything together.”
Coos County, and most of the rest of the counties in Oregon, are scheduled to enter Phase 2 on June 5 if they meet guidelines set by the governor.
“Phase 2 is going to be less stringent,” Forrester said.
But just how much less is unknown.
Administrators around the state had a meeting last week with Peter Weber, the executive director of OSAA, and Forrester came away from that encouraged.
He hopes athletes can start to share equipment in Phase 2.
But schools are going to have to constantly be cleaning equipment and facilities.
“Putting all these measures in place, it’s not going to be cheap,” Forrester said. “It’s going to cost money.”
And there are many more questions than answers about what things look like when the school year starts in the fall.
Football might not be an option, since it’s a contact sport.
“That’s the one that’s a high-risk activity,” Forrester said.
But even with the other sports, there might be questions about whether teams from the South Coast might travel to other areas of the state that might be hit harder with the virus, where there could be a risk of students being exposed and bringing the virus back to the area, Forrester said.
“(Peter Weber) said there might be a lot more regional look next year than there has been,” he said.
Schools should know more soon, with OSAA expected to provide further guidelines by June 5, but the bottom line remains the same, Forrester said.
“The first conversation has to be can we do this and keep kids safe,” he said. “The other thing is if we open it up, how many parents are going to say, ‘Great, but my student is not going to be part of it.’”
Still, Forrester is encouraged.
“I think it was a positive,” he said of the meeting with Weber.