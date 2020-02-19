Most South Coast high schools will have to adjust to new league foes for football after the Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board approved the recommendations of the OSAA Football Ad Hoc committee during its meeting last week.
Because of various schools moving up or down in their classifications or requesting changes, the committee recommended reshuffling most of the leagues.
In Class 5A, North Bend will be part of the new District 4 after North Eugene opted to play down to Class 4A and Ridgeview and Redmond asked to be part of a league with teams in the eastern part of the state.
The district now will have nine teams — all the regular teams of the Midwestern League with the exception that South Eugene replaces North Eugene.
Since the league has nine teams, the Bulldogs will have an eight-game league schedule, allowing the Civil War game against Marshfield to continue as the season opener for the two schools.
Meanwhile, North Eugene drops down into Class 4A District 4, Marshfield’s league. Junction City will join Siuslaw playing at the Class 3A level, meaning the district again will have just five schools — Marshfield, Cottage Grove, Elmira, Marist Catholic and North Eugene.
The biggest changes come at the Class 2A level, where the Sunset Conference teams are being separated, moved into three different special districts. That change was in part because Gold Beach has opted to drop down to play eight-man football, joining other regular Sunset Conference members Myrtle Point and Waldport.
Coquille and Bandon will be in the new District 4 with Glide, Illinois Valley, Lakeview and Rogue River.
Reedsport will be in District 3, with Central Linn, Creswell, Lowell, Monroe, Oakridge and Oakland. Both Lowell and Oakridge are moving back up to 11-man football after playing at the eight-man level.
Gold Beach and Lost River, which is dropping down from Class 2A, will join Myrtle Point in Class 1A District 2.
Gold Beach, Myrtle Point and Waldport could be reunited with their Sunset Conference foes in football in two years, in either the eight-man or nine-man format. By this fall, the Ad Hoc Committee will choose an option for Class 2A, where many of the schools have seen declining numbers for football. The changes likely won’t take effect until 2022, giving schools time to prepare for the new style.
And any school that wants to keep playing 11-man can choose to play up to Class 3A for football only.
The entire new league alignments for all the classifications can be seen at the Oregon School Activities Association’s website, www.osaa.org.