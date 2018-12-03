Oregon will face Michigan State in the Red Box Bowl at Santa Clara, Calif., on Dec. 31.
The game is scheduled to kick off at noon and will be televised by Fox.
The Ducks had an up-and-down season, finishing 8-4 overall, but fourth in the Pac-12’s difficult North Division. Michigan State of the Big Ten was 7-5 in the regular season.
Both teams are led by their quarterbacks, though Oregon’s Justin Herbert was injured late in the first half against Oregon State in the Civil War. He is expected to be ready for the game after completing 60 percent of his passes this year for 2,985 yards and 28 touchdowns, with just eight interceptions. Brian Lewerke passed for 1,868 yards, with eight TDs and 10 interceptions for the Spartans, but was sidelined by a shoulder injury late in the year.
Michigan State’s high point came in a win over Penn State on Oct. 13, but the Spartans lost three of their final six games. They have won six of their last seven bowl games, though, and beat Oregon 31-28 in the last meeting between the teams, in 2015.
Oregon has lost its last three bowl games.
ROSE BOWL: Washington (10-3) earned a spot in the Rose Bowl by winning the Pac-12 championship on Friday over Utah and gets an Ohio State team disappointed to not be in the College Football Playoffs.
The Buckeyes (12-1) beat Northwestern for the Big Ten championship on Saturday.
Though both teams are making their 15th appearances in the game, Washington hasn’t been there since 2000 and Ohio State has only made it once since 1996, beating Oregon in 2010.
The game will be played on New Year’s Day.
HOLIDAY BOWL: Utah (9-4) and Northwestern (8-5) will face off in San Diego on Dec. 31 after both lost in their conference championship games.
The Utes won the Pac-12 South and lost the defensive struggle to the Huskies 10-3 on Friday. Northwestern put up a fight against Ohio State before the Buckeyes pulled away late for a 45-24 win.
Both will be in the bowl for the first time. They last met in 1981, when Utah shut out the Wildcats 42-0.
SUN BOWL: Stanford (8-4), fresh off its Big Game win over California on Saturday, will face Pittsburgh (7-6) on Dec. 31 at El Paso, Texas, after the Panthers lost in the ACC title game to Clemson on Saturday.
Stanford has been led by quarterback K.J. Costello, who has passed for 3,435 yards and 29 touchdowns, 16 of those to JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pittsburgh features a pair of 1,000-yard rushers: Qadree Olllison and Darrin Hall. The Panthers were the surprise of the ACC, winning the Coastal Division before losing to Clemson on Saturday.
The two teams have not met since 1932. Stanford is in the Sun Bowl for the fifth time and has won three of its last four. Pitt has won two of its three times in the bowl, the loss a memorable 3-0 defeat to Oregon State.
ALAMO BOWL: Washington State (10-2) just missed a spot in the Pac-12 championship game and was passed over for a spot in a New Year’s Day game, instead being sent to San Antonio to face Iowa State (8-4) in the Dec. 28 bowl.
The Cougars won seven straight behind quarterback Gardner Minshew, who passed for 4,477 yards and 36 touchdowns, before losing the Apple Cup to Washington.
Iowa State won seven of its last eight games, but barely beat Drake, a non-scholarship program, on Saturday in a game that replaced an earlier one canceled because of weather.
This will be the first meeting between the Cougars and the Cyclones.
CHEEZ-IT BOWL: California (7-5) goes against TCU (6-6) in the Dec. 26 game at Phoenix.
The Bears were one of the big surprises of the season, thriving behind a strong defense in their second season under coach Justin Wilcox.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams. TCU is in a bowl game for the 16th time in 18 years under coach Gary Patterson. Cal will be in the bowl for the third time as either the Cheez-It Bowl or previous versions and won its first two trips to Phoenix.
LAS VEGAS BOWL: Fresno State (11-2) won the Mountain West Conference title by beating Boise State in the snow on Saturday night and will face Arizona State (7-5) in the Dec. 15 bowl.
The Sun Devils had a successful first season under coach Herm Edwards, winning four of its last five games. Fresno State, meanwhile, has had back-to-back 10-win seasons under coach Jeff Tedford, and is led by former Oregon State quarterback Marcus McMarion, who has passed for 3,453 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The teams last met in 1941.