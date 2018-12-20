CORVALLIS — Jonathan Smith isn’t as concerned about immediate success as he is about building depth for his Oregon State football program.
That showed in the 15 players Oregon State signed on Wednesday, the first of three days recruits can send in letters of intent in the early period. The regular signing period begins Feb. 6, 2019.
The group includes 12 high school seniors and three junior college transfers. They join four other players who have transferred into the program.
“I’m really pleased with what we got done,” Smith said. “I think the future is bright as we continue to build this roster and then develop the current players that are here.”
The high school players are Wynston Russell, Omar Speights, Anthony Gould, Taron Madison, Kelsen Hennessy, Ryan Franke, Alex Austin, Jojo Forest, Michael Erhart, Luke Musgrave, Marshfield's Cory Stover and Evan Bennett.
The junior college players are Simon Sandberg, Jordan Whittley and Rob Vanderlaan.
“I didn’t want to sacrifice the long-term success of the program so we weren’t going to do a bunch of just one-year wonders and they’re gone, they satisfy an immediate need and then they’re gone,” Smith said. “So I think we did an awesome job.
“We got some, I think, immediate needs. We’re going to have to see these guys play obviously. But they’re going to be here longer than just one year, and to let them continue to grow and develop and get around our coaches and these guys on this team to continue to build it the way we want to do it.”
Wednesday’s class joins Nebraska transfers Tristan Gebbia (6-foot-2, 195 pounds), Tyjon Lindsey (5-9, 200) and Avery Roberts (6-1, 230), who joined the program in the fall after leaving the Cornhuskers.
Gebbia will be a redshirt sophomore quarterback, Lindsey a redshirt sophomore receiver and Roberts a redshirt sophomore linebacker.
The Beavers also officially announced Tuesday night the addition of Oklahoma transfer Addison Gumbs, a 6-3, 252-pound redshirt sophomore linebacker who has been rehabbing a knee injury. Before being injured, Gumbs was a possible starter for the Sooners at the edge-rushing linebacker position.
Oregon State went heavy on the defensive side after the Beavers were last in the Pac-12 in most statistical categories last season.
They have added five linebackers, three cornerbacks, three defensive ends and two nose guards.
Offensively, Oregon State has added a quarterback, two wide receivers, one running back, one tight end and one offensive lineman.
“We wanted to fill the roster in regards to having depth at every spot and I think this played out a little more defensively,” Smith said.
Five of the players — Gould, Hennessy, Musgrave, Stover and Speights — are from Oregon high schools.
“I think the talent is good,” Smith said of the state. “Trust me, I want to recruit in this state and get the best players out of this state. But they’ve got to be good players and these guys are.
“It’s fortunate it’s worked out that way there’s four or five really good players this year in the state and we were able to get them.”
The Beavers still have a few spots available and will look to fill those throughout January. They did well last year signing Jermar Jefferson, Matthew Tago, Teagan Quitoriano and Brandon Kipper in the regular signing period.
“We wanted to have a couple scholarships available for this month of January,” Smith said. “We wanted to leave ourselves a little flexibility and we were able to do that.”
Here’s a quick look at Wednesday’s signings:
Cornerbacks: Russell is a three-star player out of the Chicago area who was a four-year starter at Homewood-Flossmoor and a first-team all-league selection his junior and senior seasons. Austin is a three-star athlete from Long Beach Poly in Long Beach, California, and had 60 tackles and 14 pass breakups the past two seasons. Forest also is a three-star player, from Mission Viejo High in Orange, California. He had 43 tackles and seven interceptions his senior season and also had 1,188 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on 64 catches to help him total 1,346 all-purpose yards.
Linebackers: Speights is a four-star recruit according to Rivals and attended Crescent Valley this past fall after moving from Philadelphia. His brother, Jeromy Reichner, is also a member of the Beavers’ defense. Franke is a three-star player from Oaks Christian in West Lake Village, California and had 17 tackles for loss as a senior. Erhart is a three-star linebacker who had 113 tackles with five sacks and two interceptions combined the past two seasons at Chaminade College Prep.
Defensive ends: Hennessy is a three-star player from Clackamas who had 128 career tackles and seven sacks for the Cavaliers. Stover is a three-star player and four-year starter at Marshfield High and finished with 63 tackles as a senior with 18 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks with 25 quarterback hurries. Sandberg was a late addition to the class, announcing his commitment on Tuesday evening. The defensive end from City College of San Francisco is from Sweden and has two years eligibility remaining. He was injured and did not play this past fall.
Nose guards: Bennett is a three-star player and had 97 tackles with 10½ sacks in his last two prep seasons, including last season at Mater Dei High. Whittley played two seasons at Laney College and helped the program win its first California Community College Athletic Association championship this past season with an 11-2 record. He had 35 tackles and 14.5 sacks this past season. He has one season of eligibility.
Receiver: Gould is a three-star prospect from West Salem where he had 1,009 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior. He also rushed for 612 yards and six touchdowns and had two return touchdowns on special teams.
Running back: Madison is a three-star recruit out of Banning (California) High who earned all-league honors three times.
Tight end: Musgrave is a three-star player from Bend High listed as the No. 5 player in the state by Rivals. He was an all-league pick at both tight end and defensive end this past season.
Offensive line: Vanderlaan played one year at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California. He has four years to play three.
The Beavers expect eight players to enroll in January — Russell, Speights, Gould, Madison, Bennett, Whittley, Vanderlaan and Gumbs.