EUGENE — The University of Oregon had arguably the best signing day in school history Wednesday, getting letters of intent from 22 recruits, including the top-ranked prospect in the country, according to ESPN.
While defensive end Kavon Thibodeaux leads the class, he will be joined by 11 other highly rated players from Southern California as head coach Mario Cristobal brought in a class ranked No. 5 in the nation.
Thibodeaux, a five-star defensive end from Westlake Village, Calif., was named the All-USA Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today. He chose Oregon over Alabama, Florida and Florida State in a nationally televised announcement Saturday.
"It's what you want — a game changer at defensive end," Cristobal said in a story on the school’s website, www.goducks.com. "A guy that can play the run, knock back tackles and tight ends, disrupt the offense and get into the backfield, create negative plays. And in any passing situation — especially third down — here's a guy that can change you significantly on third, that's going to require attention. … Here's a guy that can get to the quarterback. And when he gets there, he's going to cause some issues."
While Thibodeaux was the top player, Cristobal said the catalyst for Oregon’s “CaliFlock” was defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson, a four-star recruit who was ranked in the top 10 nationally.
Ware-Hudson helped convince four-star Mater Dei High School teammates Sean Dollars, the top-ranked all-purpose back, and middle linebacker Mase Funa. Oregon also signed four-star recruit Mykael Wright, ranked as the No. 1 cornerback recruit nationally, and offensive lineman Jonah Tauanu’u, also a four-star recruit.
Oregon also signed the top-rated player from Colorado, outside linebacker Isaac Townsend — the second straight year Oregon has landed that state’s top player. The only quarterback in the class is Cale Millen, the son of Washington legend Cade Millen.
The only Oregon player signed by the Ducks is tight end Patrick Herbert, the younger brother of quarterback Justin Herbert and a four-star recruit.
The Ducks got a big boost for the receiving corps with four-star slot receiver Mycah Pittman and fellow four-star receivers JR Waters, Lance Wilhoite and Josh Delgado.
Oregon signed two highly rated junior college players, including the top-ranked offensive lineman, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, and linebacker Dru Mathis, a late commitment.
Other four-star recruits include linebackers Treven Ma’ae and Ge’mon Eaford and four-star safety Trikweze Bridges.
Eaford is from Florida and Bridges from Alabama. Waters is from Tennessee and Delgado from the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida.
They all help show Oregon’s ability to recruit nationally.
"It validates a lot of things that we already knew and feel strongly about," Cristobal said. "It validates that Oregon is an unbelievable place, an awesome place, and for us the premier place in the country. …. It validates that if you work really hard, it doesn't matter where you're from, where your coaches are from, what your background is. If you work hard and you're genuine and honest and you have passion for the people you work with and you work for, it's going to show. And it's going to attract the right kind of student-athletes and families to want to be a part of it."
A dozen or more of the players could be in Eugene in time to enroll for winter or spring term to get an early start by taking part in spring drills.