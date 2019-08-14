LAKESIDE — The 15th annual US Masters Open Water Swim Meet at Eel Lake in Tugman State Park is all set for Saturday morning.
The meet consists of three races for adult swimmers of varying levels: a 1,500-meter, 3,000-meter and a 600-meter “agility” swim. The events on Saturday will kick off at 9 a.m. with the longest race of the day, the 3,000 meters. The race takes swimmers twice around the course.
The next race on the schedule is the 600-meter agility swim. The race is an obstacle course that takes racers under noodles, around a marked course and briefly on land to ring a cowbell. This race is targeted to swimmers who are new to open water swimming and are looking to have a laugh in the process.
To wrap the day is the one lap 1,500-meter race which begins at 11:55 a.m. There are two heats of this race with more experienced open water swimmers going in the first section. The second section allows swimmers to wear snorkels or swim fins to give them experience in the event in the hopes that they will be back sans gear next year.
Race organizers noted that this race has attracted about 60 swimmers on average each year. The same turnout is expected for this year’s race.
The forecast for race day shows a mostly sunny day with a high of 70 degrees. The water is expected to be about the same temperature.
Online registration for the event has closed but interested swimmers can sign up in person at Eel Lake on race day.