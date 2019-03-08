FOREST GROVE — Top-ranked Marshfield was eliminated from the Class 4A girls state tournament on Friday morning when North Marion held off a furious rally by the Pirates in a 49-46 win by the Huskies.
North Marion will face Banks in the fourth-place game Saturday morning at Forest Grove High School. For Marshfield, the tournament ended early one year after the Pirates claimed their first state title.
North Marion led 48-36 after two free throws by Makenzie Ulven with 5:08 to go, but Marshfield scored the next eight points to get back into the game and had two 3-pointers in the final 15 seconds with a chance to tie. Each was off the mark and the Huskies survived.
Mar Verastegui had 15 points for North Marion before fouling out. Katie Ensign scored 11 of her 13 in the first half and Mya Hammack had seven for the Huskies, who beat Marshfield for the second time. They also handed Marshfield its only loss of the regular season.
Tess Garrett led Marshfield with 16 points, while Hailey Browning scored nine and Gracie Brugnoli eight.