NORTH BEND — It was frustrating, but certainly not fatal.
After recovering from an early 5-1 deficit to the North Jackson Royals to lead 8-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh, North Coos allowed three runs, culminating in a bases-clearing walkoff double from Jacob Leeper that downed the Waterfront 9-8 in the American Legion Class A state tournament at Clyde Allen Field on Saturday.
Now North Jackson faces Hillsboro at 1 p.m. Sunday at Clyde Allen Field, with the winner facing North Coos for the state title and spot in the regional tournament at Lewiston, idaho.
“It was a really good response,” North Coos coach Brad Horning said of the comeback. “And we tacked some on and put ourselves up, and that turned out to not be enough. We’ll be back at it (Sunday).”
North Coos starter Lucas Moe, who battled through allowing five runs in the bottom of the third, was cruising entering the seventh.
He had retired seven straight batters dating back to the fourth, turning in his best stretch of the game since retiring the first six straight he faced.
North Coos knew it was guaranteed another game regardless of Saturday’s result, not that the loss was planned for too heavily. But with a Sunday game regardless of the outcome, Horning decided to let the rising junior finish it out.
“That’s just the way it went,” Horning said. “We were seeing if we could get a win out of him and save some of our guys for (Sunday).”
It didn’t quite work out, though.
Devin Marsh doubled to start the bottom of the seventh then moved to third when a grounder by Kolby Blevins got away from Brylee Anderson at second. Dominic Fontana, who also had an RBI single during the five-run third inning, singled home Marsh to cut North Coos’ lead to 8-6. Then Skylar Gaudern singled, but Brendon Roberts kept Blevins from scoring from second with a good throw to the plate.
That brought up Leeper, who was 0-for-3 until that point. He hit a rocket into right center that got over Bridger Holmes’ head and bounced to the fence. Blevins and Fontana scored easily, and Gaudern was right on Fontana’s heels and scored standing up from first for the walk-off win.
“Not all of those runs were his fault,” Jayden Frank said of Moe. “He pitched great. Just stick with it, keep your head come back (Sunday).”
To get in position for the win, North Coos had to fight through some adversity which it hasn’t faced much this summer: a sizable early deficit.
Jake Simmons gave the Waterfront a 1-0 lead in the top of second when he drove in Ian Spalding with the bases loaded. It was the first of four separate times the Waterfront loaded the bases, and it got five runs in those situations.
That slim lead didn’t last long, though, as the Royals handed North Coos its first big deficit of the weekend.
Braxton Barnes walked with one out, then Lucas Meerten looped a single just past the outstretch glove of a jumping Frank at shortstop.
Then Marsh shot a single on the ground in the hole to Roberts in left, but it got past him and both Barnes and Meerten scored to put North Jackson ahead 2-1. Marsh got to third on the play.
Kyler Kendrick shot a single past Kyle Barnes at third to plate Marsh. Blevins, a left-handed hitter who started on the mound for North Jackson from the right side, sliced one to left that Roberts tried to slide for but couldn’t come up with. Blevins slid into second withfor a double, but the uncertainty of the play kept Kendrick from scoring, holding him at third.
Then Fontana singled. Roberts’ throw home to hold Blevins at third bounced hard on the turf and went over Spalding’s head at the plate. Moe, the pitcher, was right there backing up the play and saw Fontana taking a big lead around first. Moe’s throw to second was wide and Fontana was safe there. Frank’s throw back home was in time to get Blevins trying to score, but the long-haired Blevins made an athletic play to avoid the tag and score the run, giving North Jackson a 5-1 lead.
“Sometimes you’re just gonna be unlucky and not make a play,” Frank said. “Some games just go that way. Just gotta roll with the wave as it goes.”
North Coos responded exactly as hoped in the top of the fourth.
Kyle Barnes led off with a walk, Anderson got hit by a pitch and Simmons walked to load the bases. It was Blevins’ fifth walk, then he plunked Roberts to drive in Barnes. That was all for him, as North Jackson went to Devin Foulon to face Frank, who already has a grand slam this weekend.
He singled through the hole on the left side of the infield and Anderson and Simmons both scored, cutting the North Coos deficit to one at 5-4. North Jackson intentionally walked Dallas McGill for the third time, then Foulon got Moe to fly out to center. Roberts tagged and scored, though, tying the score.
North Coos added a few more runs to give itself a cushion.
Frank doubled in Anderson, who walked and was bunted to second, in the fifth, then Simmons singled in Spalding in the sixth and Frank worked a bases loaded walk to plate Barnes for an 8-5 lead.
That brought up the home seventh, which went sideways.
But it’s not fatal. North Coos awaits the winner of Sunday's early game between North Jackson and Hillsboro, which the Waterfront beat 1-0 on Friday. Hillsboro stayed alive with a 6-4 win over Dr. Randol's on Saturday.
“The tough thing is we’ll be playing someone coming in with momentum,” Horning said.
“We’re fine,” Frank added. “We know we got one more game (Sunday). That’s when we’re gonna come and be prepared.”
North Jackson 9, North Coos 8
North Coos;010;412;0;—;8;6;2
North Jackson;005;000;4;—;9;9;3
Lucas Moe and Ian Spalding; Kolby Blevins, Devin Foulon (4), Devin Bradd (7) and Kyler Kendrick. 2B— NC: Jayden Frank; NJ: Kolby Blevins, Darin Marsh.