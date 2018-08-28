NORTH BEND — Midway through the third set of North Bend’s Midwestern Conference volleyball match with the visiting North Eugene Highlanders headed to a sweep, the young North Bend Bulldogs were still scrappy.
Junior libero Isabelle Peck was scrambling all over the court, chasing Highlander hits from the back wall all the way to the net and from sideline to sideline. Though North Eugene left with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-9 victory, second-year North Bend coach Jessica Randle was encouraged by the effort and improvement from the last time North Bend took the court.
“When that energy infects the rest of the team, I think you’re gonna see some good things,” Randle said.
North Eugene brought with it a tall and experienced roster that gave North Bend’s front-line defense problems all night.
Junior Taylor Londo was the center of North Eugene’s offensive attack, but Adi Rios gave some offensive contributions and setter Hannah Randall used one or two hands to help the Highlanders, earning kills or helping with sets.
North Bend got a couple of blocks up, but not nearly enough to slow the relentless Highlander attack.
“I think we need to move our feet a little bit faster, but I think we did a better job communicating today than last game,” senior Hayden Markel said. “I was hoping we would get our blocks a little higher, but they’re pretty tall.”
“We have some areas to work on,” Randle said. “We’re gonna have a hard and tight practice (Wednesday) and focus on our blocking. They were hitting well at us. We gotta get a strong block up there and get our defense in the right position.”
Markel was the key offensive contributor for the Bulldogs, and freshman Olivia Knutson came off the bench in the second set and landed an ace immediately, providing some bounce for a North Bend team in need of it.
“That serve, I was so thankful for her,” Markel said. “She saved our butts in a lot of areas. And a bunch of others. They’re scrappy.”
As the match wore on and North Eugene’s lead increased, North Bend’s energy never wavered.
Cheers after points were as loud in the third set as they were on the first. Heads never hung and fingers weren’t pointed.
Randle said the young group is coachable and hungry, and Tuesday’s match was evidence of that. Though the score didn’t favor the Bulldogs, they played until the scoreboard was turned off.
“I think we couldn’t have been there more with the energy,” Markel said. “I just think we could’ve moved our feet a little more and gotten our block higher, but the energy was great. I loved it.”
North Bend, which fell to 0-2 in Midwestern League play, heads to Springfield on Thursday for a league match against the Millers.