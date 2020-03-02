NORTH BEND — Behind a sequence of small runs throughout the game, the North Eugene girls pulled away for a 45-29 victory against North Bend in the final game of the season.
“I always tell our kids basketball is a game of streaks. They had a little four points here, six points here, they just put more streaks together than we did,” said North Bend head coach Mike Forrester.
With the senior night loss, the Bulldogs finished the year at 4-20 overall and 1-15 in the Midwestern League. The Highlanders moved to 9-14 overall and 7-10 in league play.
“It’s been a tough year. You really want to get it for them as much as anything. I thought we played hard, battled,” said Forrester.
“I’ll tell you, it is a great group of kids. They are. ... This group has been fun the whole time. Great kids. I wish I would have done a better job coaching them this year. It’s my job to help them get wins.”
Throughout the game the Highlanders relied on defensive pressure to spur on the offense. North Bend finished with 18 turnovers in the game, including 10 in the first half.
“We like to go out and pressure. I have the best defender in the league, Laila Barraza, she spearheads our defense, our posts rotate well,” said North Eugene head coach Ricky Carter. “We just stay after it, we just like the pressure. That’s our style.”
North Bend opened up the game with an 8-4 advantage with 2:30 to play in the first quarter. Getting to the rim, North Eugene went on a quick 6-0 run behind a bucket at the rim from Emily Collie followed by a pair of lay-ups from Barraza, who got through the lane and then picked off the ensuing inbound pass for another score.
A Makoa Matthews jumper in the second quarter put the Bulldogs down two points at 16-14 before North Eugene opened up a scoring stretch this time with a 9-0 run. The Highlanders had a 25-17 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs used some deception to get an open Matthews bucket to start the second half but, while the basket stood, North Bend received a technical for having six players on the court. The fast start the quarter was not a sign of things to come as the Bulldogs had just four shots from the field in the five-point quarter.
“(North Eugene) really amped up the pressure and we talked about trying to back cut, we couldn’t get back cuts. We just didn’t handle that pressure very well. I don’t know how many shots we got off in the third quarter, but it wasn’t many,” said Forrester.
Matthews finished with a team-high eight points while Randee Cunningham added seven and Hannah Lillebo five.
In the fourth quarter North Bend tried to mount a rally and trailed by 10 points before the Highlanders closed out the contest. Reice Newell had 12 points for North Eugene.
With the end of the season at-hand, Forrester is sad to see his group of seniors in Matthews, Aby Holling and Lillebo depart from the program.
“I’m always thinking about what about next year and I’m thinking OK, Aby is the kid we have right now that can get to the basket. Makoa is the kid that can go in and hit a long-range shot for us and she’s hit a couple of pressure long-range shots in the past two years. Hannah has just grown so much as a person and she goes in and gets a bunch of rebounds for us tonight,” said Forrester. “You know, you just wonder, who will step up and do that? I don’t know. We’ll find out next year.”