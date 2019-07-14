North Coos won the Seaside Wood Bat tournament over the weekend, as the Waterfront gained momentum for the final week of the Area 4 North Division American Legion season.
North Coos blanked Warrenton 15-0 in the championship game Saturday. Jake Simmons threw a one-hitter in the five-inning game with nine strikeouts.
The Waterfront scored three runs in the first, third and fourth innings and sixth in the fifth to end the game early.
Jayden Frank had three hits, three runs and three RBIs in the win and Simmons had three hits, two runs and three RBIs. Brendon Roberts had a triple and two runs and Bridger Holmes also had two runs.
North Coos, which enters the final week of league play a game in front of Dr. Randall’s of Roseburg, visits Roseburg Pepsi on Tuesday, South Coos on Thursday and Grants Pass on Friday.
North Coos 15, Warrenton 0
North Coos;303;36;—;15;9;0
Warrenton;000;00;—;0;1;2
Jake Simmons and Ian Spalding; Warrenton battery na. 2B—NC: Simmons, Jayden Frank. 3B—NC: Brendon Roberts.
South Coos splits
South earned a dramatic win in the first game of its league doubleheader at Grants Pass on Saturday, but came up short in the nightcap.
Cam Olson hit a three-run double in the ninth inning to give the Nooks a 6-3 win in the first game. Earlier in the inning, two South Coos batters were hit by pitches and another reached on an error.
Ezra Waterman had three hits and two RBIs in the win. Logan Peck had two hits, two runs and an RBI, Henley Cleveland had a hit and two runs and Dom Montiel and Braydon Freitag each had a hit and a run.
Ryan Knight, Montiel and Trace James, who picked up the win, combined to allow just six hits in the game.
Grants Pass won the second game 7-3. Knight had two hits, a run and an RBI. James drove in two runs with a double and Montiel also had a double. Freitag and Waterman scored the other two runs.
Dante Haven had two doubles and two RBIs for Grants Pass.
South Coos, which is 5-7 in league play, hosts Dr. Randall’s on Tuesday and North Coos on Thursday in a pair of doubleheaders that both start at 3 p.m. to wrap up league play. The Nooks also play a nonleague twin bill at Phoenix on Sunday.
First Game
South Coos 6, Grants Pass 3
South Coos;100;101;003;—;6;10;9
Grants Pass;000;030;000;—;3;6;4
Ryan Knight, Dom Montiel (4), Trace James (7) and Ezra Waterman; Logan Vineyard, Troy Osborne (5), Tadan Croplin (6) and catcher na. 2B—SC: Cam Olson, Henley Cleveland; GP: Vineyard.
Second Game
Grants Pass 7, South Coos 3
South Coos;200;000;1;—;3;6;5
Grants Pass;121;201;x;—;7;7;2
Braydon Freitag, Blake Crane (4) and Ezra Waterman; Logan Vineyard, Troy Osborne (4), Josh Swales (6) and catcher na. 2B—SC: Dom Montiel, Trace James; GP: Dante Haven 2, Andrew Medley.