ROSEBURG — North Coos won its first two games at the American Legion single-A state tournament on Sunday and is one of just two teams left without a loss in the eight-team tournament.
The Waterfront plays Alpenrose Dairy at 7 p.m. Monday for the inside track for the state title and one of two berths for Oregon in the regional tournament at Cody, Wyoming.
North Coos beat Central Point 14-2 on Saturday and then blanked La Grande 8-0 on Sunday to join Alpenrose as the only unbeatens. Alpenrose topped Dr. Randol’s, one of the two Roseburg teams, 10-6 on Saturday and then blanked North Medford 8-0 on Sunday.
North Coos got off to a slow start against Central Point, with the two teams scoreless through three innings. But the Waterfront got two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth and then exploded for six in the sixth and five in the seventh to complete the win.
Jake Simmons got North Coos started in the fourth by reaching on an error and then Ian Spalding had one of his four hits, a bunt single. After Corbin White singled to load the bases, AJ Stoltey hit a two-run single to get the Waterfront on the board.
Brylee Anderson singled to start the fifth and Simmons added a one-out single. Bridger Holmes and Corbin White both walked to bring Anderson home.
In the big sixth inning, Jared Northrup, Anderson and Tyler Thornton had consecutive one-out singles, with Thornton bringing in Northrop. After Simmons was safe on a fielder’s choice Spalding and Holmes had RBI singles. Brendon Roberts and Northrup later had bases-loaded walks to force in runs.
The Waterfront kept rolling in the seventh, when the first five batters all reached base and scored. Thornton singled, Simmons walked, Spalding hit his second triple of the game to bring them both home, Holmes was safe on an error to score Spalding, Jacob Chaney walked, Braydon Snoddy hit an RBI groundout and Stoltey hit an RBI double.
While the Waterfront was putting up the two big innings, Simmons was shutting down the Comets most of the game.
He pitched the first six innings, giving up just one hit and a fifth-inning run. Chaney finished off the game, pitching the seventh and allowing one more hit. They were aided by flawless defense in the field.
On Sunday, Thornton pitched a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for North Coos.
“Thornton threw real well,” North Coos coach Brad Horning said.
Again, the defense was spotless behind him.
The Waterfront started slow again, but a five-run third inning gave Thornton a big cushion to work with.
And all the work came after the first two batters in the inning struck out.
Anderson hit an infield singled and Thornton followed with a single. After both runners moved up on a passed ball, Anderson scored when Simmons beat out a grounder for an infield single. After Spalding walked to load the bases, Holmes hit a two-run single, Chaney hit an RBI single and Snoddy was safe on an error to bring in the final run.
Snoddy drove in another run in the fifth with an RBI grounder to score Spalding, who had reached on an error.
In the sixth, Anderson walked and Simmons and Holmes hit RBI singles.
Anderson, Simmons and Spalding each scored twice and Spalding drove in three runs and Simmons two. Simmons had three of the team’s 12 hits and Thornton, Chaney and Holmes had two each.
“Lots of contributions up and down the lineup the last two days,” Horning said, noting that Anderson has played real well defensively at third base, a position he is not used to.
If North Coos beats Alpenrose Dairy, the Waterfront will need just one more win Tuesday or Wednesday to clinch first or second place and a spot in the regional tournament. A loss would mean North Coos would need to win back-to-back elimination games.
The two Roseburg teams both bounced back from opening losses to stay alive in the tournament Sunday, with Dr. Randol's beating the Stayton Bandits 7-2 and Roseburg Pepsi scoring four in the seventh to beat Central Point 6-3. Dr. Randol's plays La Grande and Roseburg Pepsi plays North Medford in the two early games Monday.
Saturday’s Game
North Coos 14, Central Point 2
North Coos;000;216;5;—;14;14;0
Central Point;000;010;0;—;2;2;3
Jake Simmons, Jacob Chaney (7) and Ian Spalding; Jordan Carter and Kellen Kerrigan. 2B—NC: AJ Stoltey. 3B—NC: Spalding 2.
Sunday’s Game
North Coos 8, La Grande 0
La Grande;000;000;0;—;0;4;3
North Coos;005;012;x;—;8;12;0
Wyatt Earp, Sergio Staab (6) and Cole Jorgensen, Carter Rodriguez (3); Tyler Thornton and Ian Spalding.