NORTH BEND — Four games into the American Legion Area 4 North Division season, North Coos has four wins in games shortened by the mercy rule.
The Waterfront beat visiting Roseburg Pepsi 20-3 and 15-2 in a doubleheader at Clyde Allen Field on Monday.
“I liked how we came out and swung the bats,” said Jayden Frank. “And when they weren’t throwing strikes, we were getting walks.”
Frank was one of a number of North Coos hitters with big days at the plate. He had one of the Waterfront’s three three-run doubles in the first game, when he also had two singles, finishing with five RBIs and three runs. He added an RBI double and two runs in the nightcap.
North Coos pounded 15 hits in the first game and 11 more in the nightcap, scoring in every inning in both games.
“I think offensively, we didn’t expand the (strike) zone,” North Coos coach Brad Horning said of how disciplined his team was not chasing pitches. “We had very few pop-ups, lots of line drives.”
In the first game, Braydon Snoddy and Bridger Holmes also hit three-run doubles and Jacob Chaney and Ian Spalding had doubles as well.
Tyler Thornton had three hits, four runs and two RBIs, Spalding had three hits and three RBIs, Holmes had two hits and two runs, Chaney had two hits, two runs and an RBI, Corbin White drove in two runs, Brylee Anderson scored three times and Brendon Roberts and Jared Northrup both had two runs.
It was more of the same in the second game. Daylen Brown had three singles and three RBIs, Roberts had two hits and two runs, Holmes had a single and double and courtesy runner Ethan Logo scored three times running for him, Spalding had a hit and two runs, Chaney had a single and three runs and Nick Williams had an RBI single as part of the three-run first inning — the Waterfront also scored three runs in the second, seven in the third and one in the fourth.
North Coos again had strong pitching in both games of the doubleheader.
Thornton pitched a one-hitter in the opener, allowing just a single by Sebastian Watson.
In the nightcap, Holmes pitched three scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out four. AJ Stoltey and Jared Northrop fished off the win, each giving up one run. Northrup struck out the final three batters to finish off the combined three-hitter.
“We have a pitching staff that continued to fill up the strike zone,” Horning said.
Thornton was particularly effective keeping his pitch-count down and avoiding three-ball counts, Horning said. He struck out seven.
North Coos has a nonleague game at North Douglas on Tuesday before two more league doubleheaders at home this week — the Waterfront’s final two home league contests. North Coos hosts Grants Pass at 4 p.m. Thursday and Dr. Randall’s, the other Roseburg team, at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Two more sweeps would be a good start toward a possible league title and spot in the state tournament at Roseburg, where North Coos hopes to repeat as champions.
“I think we have great potential,” Frank said. “We have a lot of returning experience from regionals (last summer).”
ALL-STAR FRANK: Before Monday's doubleheader, Frank played Saturday and Sunday in the Class 5A-6A All-Star Series.
Frank helped the South team to a 13-10 win in the first game before the North team won the second 12-10. He finished with one hit and an RBI, pitched a scoreless inning and made a great catch in right field.
"It was fun," Frank said. "There were a lot of good players."
First Game
North Coos 20, Roseburg Pepsi 3
Roseburg;003;00;—;3;1;3
North Coos;164;9x;—;20;15;1
Grant Berry, Nathan Wayman (3), Caden Smith (5) and Jericho Paul; Tyler Thornton and Ian Spalding. 2B—NC: Braydon Snoddy, Jayden Frank, Bridger Holmes, Spalding, Jacob Chaney.
Second Game
North Coos 15, Roseburg Pepsi 2
Roseburg;000;11;—;2;3;2
North Coos;437;1x;—;15;11;0
Dakota Purcell, Colby Bucich (3), Austin Takahashi (3), Treovr Muir (4) and Jericho Paul; Bridger Holmes, AJ Stoltey (4), Jared Northrop (5) and Ian Spalding, Elijah Blankenship (4). 2B—Ros: Caleb Horton; NC: Jayden Frank, Holmes.