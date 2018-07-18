North Coos swept Phoenix in a pair of close games on the road Tuesday as the team tunes up for next week’s American Legion State Tournament in North Bend.
The Waterfront won the opener 7-3 and the nightcap 10-9.
North Coos never trailed in the first game, but didn’t grab the lead for good until scoring three runs in the sixth inning. As was the case in both games, numerous players had a role in the big surge.
Lucas Moe singled, Javier Analco walked, Kyle Barnes put down a sacrifice bunt, Seth Cheser drove in a run with a grounder, AJ Stoltey hit a sacrifice fly and Brendon Roberts finished the spurt with an RBI single.
North Coos pitchers Moe and Jayden Frank combined for 13 strikeouts while limiting Phoenix to just five hits.
Dallas McGill went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Analco went 2-for-3, including a double, with two runs and an RBI, and Cheser drove in three runs.
In the nightcap, North Coos had to take the lead four different times. The Waterfront scored three runs in the first, when Frank had a two-run triple and Roberts also tripled. After Phoenix scored four runs in its half of the first, North Coos had three more runs in the second, including a two-run home run by Frank.
Phoenix tied the game in the third inning and North Coos scored twice in the fourth to go back in front. But Phoenix took the lead in its half of the fourth with three runs before North Coos got a key double play to end the threat. Mane Freeman fielded a grounder at third, threw to Braydon Snoddy at second for the first out and Snoddy fired the ball to McGill at first for the final out.
“That was a crucial little play,” North Coos coach Brad Horning said.
North Coos then took the lead for good in the top of the fifth.
Snoddy had a single to lead off the inning and Moe walked with one out. Frank, McGill and Analco then had consecutive singles to produce the two runs.
Stoltey, the team’s third pitcher after Corbin White and Brylee Anderson, got Phoenix out in the seventh for the save.
Frank finished 3-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs, Analco went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Moe was 2-for-4 with three runs, McGill was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and White and Snoddy each had two hits.
The doubleheader was moved up two hours, which Horning said was a good thing since temperatures soared into triple digits in the afternoon.
“It was a good day of baseball,” he said.
North Coos, which improved to 25-3 overall, finishes the regular season with a nonleague doubleheader against North Eugene on Thursday at Clyde Allen Field, with the first pitch at 3 p.m.
First Game
North Coos 7, Phoenix 3
North Coos;100;113;1;—;7;11;2
Phoenix;000;210;0;—;3;5;1
Lucas Moe, Jayden Frank (5) and Seth Cheser; Phoenix battery unavailable. 2B—NC: Javier Analco.
Second Game
North Coos 10, Phoenix 9
North Coos;330;220;0;—;10;16;3
Phoenix;411;300;0;—;9;10;0
Corbin White, Brylee Anderson (4), AJ Stoltey (7) and Hayden Wisehart; Phoenix battery unavailable. 3B—NC: Brendon Roberts, Jayden Frank. HR—NC: Frank.