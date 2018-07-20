NORTH BEND — The North Coos American Legion baseball team just keeps rolling.
Mane Freeman tossed a complete game two-hitter in the opener, and Seth Cheser, normally a catcher, tossed four innings of shutout ball in the nightcap as North Coos swept North Eugene 9-0 and 10-6 Thursday at Clyde Allen Field in the final regular-season twin bill for the Waterfront.
North Coos improved to 27-3 heading into the Legion A State Tournament, which starts Wednesday at Clyde Allen Field.
“We played pretty good,” Dallas McGill said. “Mane did a really good job pitching. We can strike out a little less, but we did pretty good.”
In the opener, North Coos scored three runs in the first inning in not the most conventional of ways.
With one out, Brendon Roberts shot a ball up the middle that North Eugene second baseman TJ Gottfried dove for but came up short. Somehow, the ball made it to the fence and Roberts hustled into the second for an unlikely double.
Jayden Frank, the following batter, popped one up in the shallow center that drifted into left-center in the billowing wind and dropped between four North Eugene players. Roberts, who had moved up earlier on a passed ball, scored easily from third and Frank was in with the second unlikely double.
Three pitches later, McGill shot one down the left field line that stayed fair long enough to hit three feet up the fence three feet inside the foul line. Frank scored easily from second and McGill pulled up standing at second for the third, more likely, double. A little later, McGill came home on a passed ball for a 3-0 North Coos lead.
It was the first of five hits and three RBIs on the day for McGill.
“I’ve been working on my hitting since high school season ‘cause I didn’t do the greatest,” he said. “(I’ve) just been trying to work on keeping my hands lower so I don’t drop them and my shoulder and pop out.”
North Coos didn’t score again until the fourth, but it didn’t matter. Freeman was stellar.
He finished with 10 strikeouts in under 90 pitches, only ever running into trouble in the fifth and sixth.
In the fifth, an error at shortstop and a single started the frame, but Freeman responded with three straight strikeouts to end the threat.
In the sixth, Freeman walked Nate Duke with one out and Blake Kunz with two outs, but an easy grounder to McGill at first ended the frame.
The final inning started with a single by Aiden Wallace, but Freeman got Gottfried to ground into a double play and struck out Sam Sterner to end the game.
“I think this game gets done in 90 pitches, (Freeman) was really efficient with that,” North Coos coach Brad Horning said. “He had really good command of his fastball, had good command of his curveball and made them look a little foolish at times with that. (Seth) Cheser did a really good job blocking some balls that were extremely short of home plate.”
In the nightcap, North Coos scored four runs in the second and fourth innings to keep a resilient North Eugene squad at arm’s length.
McGill doubled and scored in the second, Ian Spalding walked and scored, Lucas Moe singled and scored, and Brylee Anderson singled and scored to give the Waterfront an early 4-0 lead.
Cheser gave a quality outing, striking out three and walking two and hitting another two, but going clean otherwise. North Coos gave him a 6-0 lead in the fourth when Hayden Wisehart walked and scored and Simmons reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored.
But North Eugene clawed back looking to salvage a split.
In the fifth, reliever Jake Simmons hit Trevor Taylor to start. An error allowed Wallace aboard and both later scored, with Cam Parks cutting the lead in half with an RBI single. North Eugene notched a couple more singles but didn’t score any more in the frame.
In the sixth, North Eugene grabbed a couple more when Taylor walked and scored and Wallace singled and later scored on a single by Duke.
North Coos added four insurance runs in the sixth. Frank and August Baker both had hits in the inning and Simmons and Hayden Wisehart walked. All four scored to give North Coos a 10-5 lead.
North Eugene added one more in the seventh when Gottfried singled and scored, but no more.
“We played pretty well defensively considering the conditions,” Horning said.
First Game
North Coos 9, North Eugene 0
North Eugene;000;000;0;—;0;2;1
North Coos;300;204;x;—;9;10;1
Cam Parks, Callan Vreim (5) and Chance Dalton; Mane Freeman and Seth Cheser. 2B—NC: Brendon Roberts, Jayden Frank, Dallas McGill.
Second Game
North Coos 10, North Eugene 6
North Eugene;000;032;1;—;6;8;1
North Coos;040;204;x—;10;9;0
Cade Johanson and Chance Dalton; Seth Cheser, Jake Simmons (5), August Baker (7), Hayden Wisehart and Ian Spalding. 2B—NE: Aiden Wallace; NC: Dallas McGill.