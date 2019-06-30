NORTH BEND — North Coos has completed the home part of its American Legion Area 4 North Division schedule in first place. Now the Waterfront will look ahead to trying to play as well on the road to earn a chance to defend its state title.
North Coos swept visiting Dr. Randall’s of Roseburg 13-2 and 7-3 in a doubleheader Sunday at Clyde Allen Field, handing Dr. Randall’s its first two league losses and improving to 7-1 in the process.
“We’re in a good place right now,” said North Coos catcher Ian Spalding. “If we can keep it where we are, it will be good for us.”
The Waterfront sent 11 batters to the plate in each of the first two innings of Sunday’s opener, scoring six runs in the first and seven in the second. North Coos scored five in the first inning of the nightcap to again take an early lead on the way to the sweep.
“We came out hitting the first couple innings of both games,” Spalding said. “That helped us get confidence.”
Two pitchers took care of the rest, with Tyler Thornton throwing a complete game in the opener and Bridger Holmes doing the same in the nightcap.
“They were keeping the ball low in the zone,” Spalding said, adding that the defense played well behind them.
North Coos had two errors in the opener and none in the nightcap.
Thornton said pitching with a big lead in the opener made things easier.
“It helps a lot,” he said. “You get a lot more confidence, and with a good defense behind you, you can relax and throw pitches.”
The first seven batters reached base to open the first game for North Coos and six scored. Brylee Anderson walked to lead off, Thornton hit an RBI triple, Jayden Frank had an RBI single, Bridger Holmes and Spalding both walked to load the bases, Jake Simmons beat out an infield single for an RBI and Corbin White was safe on a fielder’s choice, bringing in another run. Anderson brought in the other run with a grounder his second time up.
The second inning went just as well. With one out, Holmes hit a single, Spalding walked, Simmons was hit by a pitch, White walked to bring in the first run, Brendon Roberts was hit by a pitch to plate the second, Jared Northrup hit a two-run single and Anderson and Thornton followed with RBI singles.
North Coos didn’t have another hit in the game, but the damage was done with Thornton limiting Dr. Randall’s to just five hits and the two runs. The Roseburg squad had a potential big inning brewing in the third, with three hits, but Simmons threw a runner out at the plate after the third single to center to end the threat.
Roseburg got its only lead of the day when CJ Gale and Brett Narkiewicz hit back-to-back doubles in the top of the first to open the second game. That inning could have been bigger, too, but Spalding threw out Tanner Marlin trying to steal second after Marlin walked to start the game.
And again, North Coos jumped in front with a big first inning.
Northrup and Roberts walked and Frank hit a two-run triple to right before scoring on a passed ball. Holmes was hit by a pitch, Spalding reached on an error and both also later scored.
The Waterfront added single runs in the fourth and sixth on the way to the win. Frank reached on an error in the fourth and later scored on another error. And Spalding reached on an error in the sixth and Thornton, on base as a courtesy runner, scored on an RBI single by Hunter Wheeling, the youngest member on the squad.
Quintin Hall, who coached in place of Brad Horning (out of town for a previously scheduled engagement), said the team played well.
“We did some really good things,” he said. “Thornton and Bridger threw real well. We made some key plays. When we made a mistake, it didn’t cost us.”
North Coos faces Dr. Randall’s again Saturday, at Legion Field in Roseburg, and then finishes its league schedule with three doubleheaders in a four-day stretch later in July — at Roseburg Pepsi on the 16th, South Coos on the 18th and Grants Pass on the 19th.
“We need to go into every game confident, relaxed and have fun and play baseball,” Thornton said.
“Just always show up with a will to win and do our job,” Spalding added.
Hall is confident the team can finish strong with its league schedule away from home.
“We have a good group,” he said. “We return a lot of experience. And the guys who are new have played a lot of games.
“It was nice to see the eighth-grader (Wheeling) get a little RBI.”
North Coos does have two more home games, as part of a tripleheader this coming Sunday at Clyde Allen Field.
North Coos will face Churchill at 11 a.m., followed by a game between Churchill and Brookings at 1. North Coos will play Brookings at 3.
The Waterfront then heads to Seaside for a three-day wood bat tournament July 11-13.
First Game
North Coos 13, Dr. Randall’s 2
Dr. Randall’s;001;01;—;2;5;1
North Coos;670;0x;—;13;7;2
Ever Lamm, Tryson Melton (2), Jordan Stevenson (2) and Malachi Dunnavent; Tyler Thornton and Ian Spalding. 2B—DR: Kade Johnson. 3B—NC: Thornton.
Second Game
North Coos 7, Dr. Randall’s 3
Dr. Randall’s;100;002;0;—;3;8;5
North Coos;500;101;x;—;7;7;0
Tanner Marlin, Rylan Watkins (1), Seth Christian (6) and Malachi Dunnavent; Bridger Holmes and Ian Spalding. 2B—DR: Kade Johnson 2, CJ Gale, Brett Narkiewicz. 3B—NC: Jayden Frank.