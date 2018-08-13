LEWISTON, Idaho — North Coos stayed alive in the American Legion Class A Pacific Northwest regional tournament over the weekend by beating the tournament’s two representatives from Idaho behind a pair of big offensive games and a strong pitching performance from Dallas McGill.
On Saturday, North Coos topped Lewis Clark Cubs, the tournament host, 12-4. On Sunday, the Waterfront outscored the Burley Green Sox 16-11, building a 10-4 lead and watching it evaporate before putting the game away with a five-run sixth inning that featured a grand slam by Jayden Frank.
McGill pitched six stellar innings against Lewis Clark on Saturday, giving up two hits and two runs and striking out a tournament-best 11 batters.
And North Coos gave him plenty of run support with a huge third inning when the Waterfront scored eight runs. That outburst erased a 1-0 lead for the Cubs.
Brendon Roberts started the big inning by reaching on an error and then North Coos got consecutive singles by McGill, Frank and Bridger Holmes. Corbin White hit a sacrifice fly, Ian Spalding put down a sacrifice bunt and beat the throw to first base for a single, Mane Freeman hit a sacrifice fly, Brylee Anderson and Jake Simmons walked and Roberts hit a three-run triple. Roberts came home on a grounder by McGill that was misplayed for an error to end the spurt.
White singled in the fourth, Spalding hit a double and Anderson hit a double to score White. In the sixth, Spalding and Freeman hit back-to-back singles, Anderson had an RBI groundout and Roberts hit his second triple of the game to score Freeman. The final run came in the seventh, when Freeman had an RBI single to score Frank, who had been hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved up on a single by Holmes.
After North Coos struggled to get its bats going in an opening loss to the Cody Cubs of Wyoming, the Waterfront pounded out 15 hits against the Lewis Clark Cubs. Spalding and Freeman had three hits each and Roberts, Frank and Holmes each had two.
Every batter in the lineup had at least one hit, including one by Jake Simmons on the first pitch of the game.
Against the Green Sox, North Coos fell behind 3-1 in the first inning, then scored three runs in the second and third to take its big lead, only to see Burley come back.
Simmons singled to lead off the game and scored on a double by McGill. In the second inning, North Coos used a two-out rally to take the lead. Kyle Barnes singled, AJ Stoltey reached on a fielder’s choice and both scored on a triple by Simmons, who came home on an error on the throw to third base.
The third inning brought six more runs. Holmes was hit by a pitch with one out and Lucas Moe singled. Both Holmes and Moe scored on a single by Spalding. With two outs, Stoltey kept the inning alive by reaching base on an error and Simmons walked. Roberts had an RBI single, McGill a two-run single and Frank an RBI double.
Spalding reached on an error in the fourth and scored on a single by Stoltey to put North Coos up 11-5, but the Green Sox rallied to tie the game, setting up the pivotal sixth inning.
Barnes had a lead-off walk, Simmons was hit by a pitch with one out, Roberts walked, McGill had an RBI walk to force in the go-ahead run and Frank hit his grand slam.
Frank also came on in relief of Moe in the fourth inning and picked up the win on the mound.
Simmons had two hits and four runs, Frank drove in five runs with his two extra-base hits and McGill had two hits and four RBIs. Barnes, Stoltey and Roberts all scored twice.
“We had outstanding hitting by lots of guys and the defense was solid,” North Coos coach Quintin Hall said.
The Waterfront will try to stay alive again Monday when it faces the team that handed it the opening-day loss, the Cody Cubs, at 4 p.m. A win over the Cubs would advance North Coos to the final day Wednesday.
Cody won its first two games in the tournament, then fell to Glacier of Montana 13-2 on Sunday night. Glacier is guaranteed of advancing to the final day as the only unbeaten team left in the tournament.
North Coos will turn to Freeman on the mound. He started the opener against Cody, but was hurt by defensive miscues and struggled to find the strike zone at times.
The other team still in the tournament is a second Montana team, the Bitterroot Red Sox, who stayed alive Sunday by beating the Hyrum Trappers of Utah 11-4.
Saturday
North Coos 12, Lewis Clark 4
North Coos;008;102;1;—;12;15;4
Lewis Clark;101;000;2;—;4;5;4
Dallas McGill, Brylee Anderson (4) and Ian Spalding; Trenton Reel, Dylan Mader (4) and Zachary Lombard. 2B—NC: Spalding, Brylee Anderson. 3B—NC: Brendon Roberts 2.
Sunday
North Coos 16, Burley 11
North Coos;136;105;0;—;16;13;2
Burley;311;420;0;—;11;11;3
Lucas Moe, Jayden Frank (4) and Ian Spalding, Seth Cheser (6); Slayder Watterson, Carson Noble (3), Easton Watterson (5), Kody Condie (7) and Condie, Beau Phipps (7). 2B—NC: Dallas McGill, Brendon Roberts, Jayden Frank; Bur: Andrew Ferrin; Phipps. 3B—NC: Jake Simmons; Bur: Ferrin. HR—NC: Frank.