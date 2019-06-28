NORTH BEND — North Coos suffered its first league loss of the American Legion season when it split a doubleheader at home against the Grants Pass Diggers on Thursday.
North Coos won the opener 3-2 in eight innings, but Grants Pass won the nightcap 8-3.
In the dramatic opener, Tyler Thornton walked to lead off the bottom of the eighth and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jayden Frank and third on a single by Bridger Holmes. After a walk loaded the bases, Thornton scored the winning run on a grounder by Corbin White, who beat the relay throw on a potential inning-ending double play.
Earlier in the game, Brendon Roberts scored the first run for North Coos on a single by Thornton in the fourth inning and the Waterfront forced extra innings by tying the score in the bottom of the seventh.
Jared Northrop scored Ian Spalding with a grounder to shortstop after North Coos had filled the bases with three walks.
Donte Haven had a solo home run in the fourth inning for the Diggers, who scored their other run on a groundout in the third.
Bridger Holmes pitched the first four innings and Frank the last four in the win, giving up just three hits between them.
In the nightcap, Spalding scored two of the three North Coos runs, after reaching base with a single and a triple. He came home on a grounder by White and a sacrifice fly by Braydon Snoddy.
Thornton scored the other run, singling, moving to third on a double by Frank and coming home on a single by Holmes.
Frank also had a triple in the game and Snoddy had a pair of singles.
Haven scored three of the runs for Grants Pass, but only had one hit, reaching base on errors the other two times.
North Coos has been normally strong on defense, but had three straight errors in the seventh, when Grants Pass scored three runs to go from up 5-3 to 8-3.
North Coos is 5-1 in Area 4 North Division play heading into its final league doubleheader at home on Sunday against Dr. Randall’s of Roseburg.
Doubleheader cancelled
South Coos, originally scheduled to play a conference doubleheader on Saturday against Cascade Christian, found out Friday that Cascade would not be making the trip.
South Coos hosts a doubleheader against Roseburg Pepsi on Monday with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
First Game
North Coos 3, Grants Pass 2
Grants Pass;001;100;00;—;2;3;1
North Coos;001;100;11;—;3;5;6
Ethan Elzy, Tadan Kroplin (8) and Hood; Bridger Holmes. Jayden Frank (5) and Ian Spalding. HR—GP: Donte Haven.
Second Game
Grants Pass 8, North Coos 3
Grants Pass;012;002;3;—;8;8;0
North Coos;000;111;0;—;3;8;6
Andrea Eide and Juan Velazquez; Tyler Thornton, Brylee Anderson (4) and Ian Spalding. 2B—GP: Logan Vinyard; NC: Jayden Frank. 3B—NC: Frank, Spalding.